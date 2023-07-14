With the SAG-AFTRA strike coming while the WGA strike is still going on, a lot of productions are scrambling (just look at the number of productions that had to be delayed). However, an upcoming Dune prequel series from Warner Bros. has made a major decision regarding its production.

According to Deadline, the production of Dune: The Sisterhood — a female-led prequel series — is set to resume production “any day now” in Budapest.

Like some other Warner Bros.-HBO titles such as House of the Dragon and Industry, Dune: The Sisterhood is an Equity contract production. While some from SAG-AFTRA are in the mix, the members of Equity are to “continue to report” per the actors guild statement. Those who are card-carrying SAG-AFTRA members in the U.K. have the right to boycott, but there are strict anti-strike laws there and studios could sue them to get them back on the set.

Dune: The Sisterhood has been in production since November, and the current pause in production was always planned to “get around” the winter conditions in Hungary. It hasn't always been easy for the Dune series, as it previously lost its director Johan Renck, pilot writer Diane Ademu-John (who was co-showrunner), and some of its stars including Shirley Henderson ad Indira Varma. Olivia Williams and Jodhi May are set to take over those roles and Anna Foerster will direct multiple episodes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the meantime, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune will be coming out this November. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3.