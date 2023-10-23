The Musée Grévin wax museum recent unveiled their statue for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. However, the statue got a lot of flack, including from Johnson himself.
Johnson's update requests
In an Instagram post, Johnson responded to the Musée Grévin's wax figure. He was very diplomatic but also revealed that his team will be reaching out to have it updated.
“I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs 😂💣🔥,” the post's caption began. “‘Is this how y'all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?' 🤣 legit belly laughed at this ☝🏾.”
“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color 🤣✊🏾💪🏾,” Johnson added.
“And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself 🥃 😉” the Rock concluded.
Comments on the post likened the wax figure to Mr. Clean. At least Johnson can have a laugh over it.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He began his career in the WWE — becoming of their biggest stars ever. He's since gone into Hollywood and become a huge star thanks to roles in the Jumanji and Fast & Furious franchises. Johnson has also led films such as the Baywatch reboot, Skyscraper, and Jungle Cruise. 2022 was a DC-heavy year for Johnson, as he starred in both DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam. Earlier this year, he made his shock return to the Fast & Furious after his public feud with Vin Diesel.