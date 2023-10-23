The Musée Grévin wax museum recent unveiled their statue for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. However, the statue got a lot of flack, including from Johnson himself.

Johnson's update requests

In an Instagram post, Johnson responded to the Musée Grévin's wax figure. He was very diplomatic but also revealed that his team will be reaching out to have it updated.

“I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs 😂💣🔥,” the post's caption began. “‘Is this how y'all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?' 🤣 legit belly laughed at this ☝🏾.”