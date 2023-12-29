The Rock says... The Rock says he had In-N-Out for the first time recently, but we're not sure about that

Dwayne Johnson‘s (The Rock) recent Instagram revelation about his inaugural In-N-Out Burger experience might be a case of déjà vu. The beloved actor shared a playful video detailing his first-ever visit to the popular burger joint, chronicling his bumbling attempt at navigating the ordering process, PageSix reports.

In the Instagram clip, Johnson appeared a bit out of his element, admitting his lack of familiarity with the establishment's protocol. His interactions with starstruck employees and his attempt to grasp the eatery's signature spread added a humorous touch to the narrative.

What The Rock sees from his nutritionist after raving about In-n-Out https://t.co/x327G0oAIu pic.twitter.com/15LR24bx9y — Woody (@mistahwoodhouse) December 29, 2023

However, this isn't the first time Dwayne Johnson has claimed a maiden voyage to In-N-Out. TMZ's investigative reporting uncovered that this supposedly inaugural visit is at least the third occasion Johnson has declared his first bite into the iconic burger.

Back in August 2022, The Rock shared a similar video enjoying double-double burgers and fries, labeling it his inaugural In-N-Out experience. However, a deeper dive into his social media history unearthed a 2017 selfie in an In-N-Out drive-thru, where he confessed to never having been there before, attributing the visit to the late-night cravings of his companions.

This discovery raises eyebrows about Johnson's honesty regarding his inaugural In-N-Out encounter. While his recent humorous post elicited chuckles and positive energy from fans and In-N-Out aficionados, it seems the actor's claims of a first-time visit might be more of a running joke than an actual revelation.

Whether Johnson's visits to In-N-Out are a playful exaggeration, an inside joke, or simply a case of forgetfulness, the internet has had a field day unraveling the threads of this entertaining saga. Nevertheless, amid the laughter, it remains clear that Johnson's charismatic persona continues to charm audiences, even when it comes to recounting his burger adventures.