It appears that becoming the Final Boss has rejuvenated Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's love for WWE, and he could return soon.

Speaking to LADbible, Johnson spoke about his love for the business. He appears ready to take the call whenever WWE needs The Rock to return.

“With WWE, I feel like it's in my blood,” The Rock said. “I love wrestling, I love WWE, and I will forever be grateful because it provided me a platform to express myself in ways that nothing else would allow, other than acting.

“So the opportunity for me to become a director, sit on the board, take that position, is just another way that I can help the company grow. And any opportunity to go back and not only make appearances, but help expand the company, whether here domestically or globally, I always go back. And it's also part of my obligation that I happily do,” he continued.

Survivor Series WarGames and Saturday Night Main Event coming up, the WWE could ask The Rock to return. The Bloodline will likely be involved in both of the PLEs, and fans are waiting for the Final Boss to come back.

The Rock has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He did make a surprise appearance at the Bad Blood PLE in October 2024, but the moment has not been mentioned since.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's transformation into the WWE's Final Boss

During the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW on January 1, 2024, The Rock returned to WWE. He interrupted a promo from former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

While addressing the audience, The Rock asked the fans if he should sit at “the head of the table,” referring to his cousin, then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

A month later, after Cody Rhodes won his second-straight Royal Rumble, he seemingly gave his WrestleMania XL main event to The Rock. The move was met with a negative response from the WWE universe.

This controversy created a new character for The Rock, the Final Boss. He implemented real-life elements into his character, such as him joining the board of directors of TKO.

The Rock seemingly joined the Reigns-led Bloodline. Together, The Rock and Reigns challenged Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a match at WrestleMania XL. They faced in a tag team match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

If the Bloodline won, Rhodes' match against Reigns the following night would be contested under “Bloodline Rules.” The Rock and Reigns won.

Despite this, Rhodes defeated Reigns and ended his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. The Rock got involved in the match, taking out John Cena before the Undertaker made a surprise appearance.

After WrestleMania XL, The Rock went on a hiatus so he could film The Smashing Machine. He made his return at Bad Blood and confronted Reigns and Rhodes from the entrance ramp.

The Smashing Machine is a Mark Kerr biopic written and directed by Benny Safdie. Johnson will star alongside his Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt. He is also a producer through his Seven Bucks Productions banner.