By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.

The Eagles and Cowboys will face off in a highly anticipated game that remains just as significant even with the announcement that Jalen Hurts will not be participating. Hurts did not practice with the Eagles on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. That means Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback for Philadelphia in the NFC East game against Dallas on Saturday.

Despite Hurts’ absence, though, this matchup still features many notable players. The Eagles’ to-rated defense will go up against Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott for the first time this season and will aim to maintain their high-pressure rate from the previous four games.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Eagles in their Week 16 game against the Cowboys.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. QB Gardner Minshew plays decent

Backup QB Gardner Minshew is eager to establish himself as a starter and what better opportunity to showcase his abilities than by defeating the Cowboys on the road?

Minshew has a total of 30 career games under his belt, 22 of which he started. In his first start with the Eagles, Minshew notched a crucial victory against the New York Jets on December 5. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both thrown to tight end Dallas Goedert, as the Eagles won, 33-18.

Keep in mind that Minshew is part of a strong offense with skilled receivers and will be facing a defense that is not overly formidable. The Eagles may also try to run the ball more than they did in the previous game (14 running back carries). That could lower Minshew’s passing volume, which means fewer opportunities to commit big mistakes.

We expect him to have a decent outing in Dallas. He should put up 260+ total yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Gardner Minshew’s first start following Mike Leach’s passing? Blackout unis against the Cowboys? Let the pirate flag fly. Give me the Eagles moneyline. pic.twitter.com/helVAW05EY — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) December 19, 2022

3. Eagles pass rush shines

The Eagles’ defensive line is a formidable force, even for teams with strong offensive lines. To illustrate, just last week, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Haason Reddick each recorded two sacks in their victory over the Chicago Bears.

Reddick, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles in March, leads the team with 12 sacks in his first season with Philadelphia. Defensive tackle Hargrave, in his second year with the Eagles, has a career-best 10 sacks. And at just 25 years old, Sweat has a career-high 9.5 sacks.

The Eagles, in fact, have five players with at least six sacks this season. Reddick, who made his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday, will be a player to watch as Philadelphia faces Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and aims to replicate their edge pressure. Sweat and Hargrave, like Reddick, will also be key on the edge.

2. Eagles skill players carry the offense

Regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Eagles on Saturday, the team is confident in their receiving options due to the Cowboys being without two starting cornerbacks, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, for the rest of the season. The Cowboys will start Kelvin Joseph and DaRon Bland at cornerback, with Bland having a strong season with four interceptions. Joseph, however, has limited experience, having struggled at times. This creates a favorable matchup for the Eagles’ receivers, whether it is AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith against Joseph or Trevon Diggs, who tends to take risks that can lead to big plays for the opposition.

In addition to the favorable matchup at receiver, the Eagles may also maximize running back Miles Sanders. Take note that he has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season, though his production has been inconsistent. The Cowboys have a weak run defense, though, ranked 24th in the NFL. They give up an average of 133 yards per game with a 4.6-yard average per attempt. Without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, the Eagles may have an advantage in the middle of the field against the Cowboys.

1. Eagles put up a good fight in loss

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has been solid, but he has also thrown a high number of interceptions this season. In his nine starts, Prescott has a touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio of 17-11. His 11 interceptions are the second-most he has thrown in a single season, and the 11th interception was a pick-six that allowed the Jaguars to win in overtime against the Cowboys last week.

Meanwhile, the Eagles lead the league with 15 interceptions, but they have not had any in their last three games and only two in their last five. However, this week could be an opportunity for them to get back on track. Prescott will face tremendous pressure both in the Eagles’ pass rush and secondary.

On the flip side, without their MVP candidate quarterback, the Eagles are evenly matched with the Cowboys on offense. We will see how Minshew performs after sitting on the bench for 15 weeks. He should be decent, but will that be enough against Dallas on the road?

Remember that the Cowboys have more at stake and are playing at home on a short week, while the Eagles are missing Hurts. These factors make it a tough challenge for the Eagles. Philly should put up a great fight and have a shot to win in the fourth period. However, they will take their second loss of the season here.