By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The legend of Minshew Mania continues to grow. With Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts questionable to play in a Week 16 divisional clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, Gardner Minshew is the next man up for the 13-1 Eagles.

It’s been quite a few months for 26-year-old Minshew, who was reportedly living in an old prison bus in the offseason. Yes, you heard that right. Minshew parked the bus outside his trainer’s gym in Florida, but was allowed to relocate to NovaCare during spring workouts, according to Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

“The bus is still there,” Minshew told McLane. “I need to sell that thing.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Tuesday that Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in the team’s Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears. Sirianni threw his support behind the superstar QB, refusing to rule him out or offer a timetable for the return.

Gardner Minshew to start Christmas Eve?

Still, in looks unlikely that Hurts will suit up unless he’s 100% by Saturday, meaning Minshew will likely have have an incredible opportunity on Christmas Eve: beat the Cowboys, win the NFC East crown and secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“I think a high tide raises all ships,” Minshew said Thursday. “I think when you win, it elevates everybody. So, I think, just being a part of something so special here is a great thing for me and I just want to continue to learn as much as I can from it.”

Sirianni said last week that Minshew had gotten more meaningful practice repetitions for the Eagles this year, including a short period that pits the backups vs. the starters, per McLane. Minshew has started in 20 games over his first two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting up respectable numbers by completing 63 percent of his throws to complement 37 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions.

Why Gardner Minshew was living in a prison bus during the offseason is anyone’s guess, but he’ll have a chance to vault himself back into NFL relevancy if he can lead the Eagles to a win in Dallas on Christmas Eve.