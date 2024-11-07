There is some great news regarding the injury of Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown as he has logged a full session of practice Thursday, leading to being available Sunday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Eagles wide receiver in Brown suffered an injury scare last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he missed the entirety of the second half due to a knee injury.

“Eagles WR A.J. Brown was a full participant in practice today,” Yates wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Another sign he'll suit up against the Cowboys after leaving last week's win early due to a knee issue.”

This is no doubt encouraging to hear for fans of the team as the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in what is obviously a heated matchup between NFC East division rivals.

Eagles' A.J. Brown looking to perform big against the Cowboys

Brown being ready for Week 10 seemed to always be the expectation as NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on his social media accounts Monday that the 27-year-old wide receiver avoided serious injury.

“Sources: #Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, avoided anything serious and is expected to be fine,” Schultz posted on his X account.

The Ole Miss product returned to practice Wednesday as he recorded a limited session before being upgraded to a full practice Thursday. In a video by Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia it showed the star wide receiver going through drills, looking ready to make a huge impact for the Eagles.

Expand Tweet



Brown has only played in five games this season for Philadelphia in what has been a time where he has battled injuries like earlier in the season with a hamstring ailment. So far this season, Brown has caught 23 catches to go along with 444 yards and three touchdowns, as he is averaging 19.3 yards per reception.

At any rate, he looks to further boost an Eagles team that is currently 6-2, which puts them second in the NFC East right behind the Washington Commanders, who are 6-2.