Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a major commitment to Jalen Hurts in the form of a massive contract extension. But while Hurts might be making more money this season, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t think it’ll affect his play on the field.

Philadelphia gave Hurts a five-year, $255 million extension. After getting paid, some players don’t feel the need to put in as much work pre-contract. However, Roseman knows Hurts isn’t one of those players. Roseman stated that the quarterback’s new extension came in part due to Hurts’ dedication to football and dedication to bringing another Super Bowl to Philadelphia, via John Clark of NBC Sports.

“Money is not going to change who Jalen Hurts is,” Roseman said.

The Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started four games as a rookie before becoming the full-time starter in 2021. Overall, Hurts has appeared in 45 total games for Philadelphia, starting 34. He holds a 23-11 overall record as a starter.

This past season, Hurts showed the world just how explosive he could be. As a passer, Hurts threw for 3,701, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. His yards, touchdowns and completion percentage (66.5) were all career-highs. As were his 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts ran for 760 yards overall, proving his rushing prowess.

His efforts landed Philadelphia in the Super Bowl and granted Hurts the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career. The Eagles are expecting similar results in 2023. While Hurts might be a little richer, Howie Roseman doesn’t expect his new extension to affect his ultimate goals.