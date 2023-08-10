As Week 1 of the NFL preseason quickly approaches, teams are gearing up to evaluate their players and make the final crucial roster decisions that could make or break the franchise's 2023 season. The Philadelphia Eagles are widely expected to be one of the best teams in the league this season and boast a roster full of stars and impact players who are hungry to bring another championship to the City of Brotherly Love.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman always tries to get the most out of his roster and uses the expanded roster in the offseason to add depth and grow the talent inside Philly's locker room. That means some players who could make an impact on an NFL roster this season may not be doing it with the Eagles and may find themselves unemployed at some point within the next month. With the expectations the Eagles have this season, no decision regarding the roster will be taken lightly.

The Eagles have not been shy of making surprise moves during training camp in the past so don’t be surprised if Philly makes more additions before the regular season kicks off. While most of their starters are locked in, the Eagles still have some positions to solidify and will have some tough decisions to make over the next four weeks. Some players will be playing for their jobs in the Eagles' three preseason games, starting Saturday night in Baltimore.

3. Greedy Williams, CB

The Eagles signed Williams to a one-year deal in March, one of their first additions this offseason after losing over half of their starters on defense from 2022. Williams spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 39 games with 21 starts. He did not play at all in 2020 due to a nerve injury in his shoulder.

When on the field Williams has been pretty decent in coverage. In 2019 and 2021 he allowed 58.1 percent of passes thrown his way and surrendered only two touchdowns. He also caught two interceptions and had 12 pass deflections in those two seasons. His production fell in 2022 as his playing time dwindled. Injuries limited him to 11 games and he averaged 9.5 defensive snaps per game.

That lack of playing time defensively could lead the Eagles to keep a close eye on Williams during the preseason. He'll likely get his chances given that starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry probably won’t play at all, but Philly's crowded cornerback room will make it a challenge for Williams to crack the final roster.

Williams could enter the first preseason game as the fourth backup on the roster behind the two starters, with Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe and Josiah Scott all with a potential leg up on the fifth-year corner. He'll have to make a few standout plays in the next couple of weeks if he wants to stay with the Eagles in 2023.

2. Boston Scott, RB

A fan favorite during much of his time in Philadelphia, the thought of Boston Scott not making the Eagles roster is one that didn’t seem fathomable when the sixth-year running back re-signed with the team in March. Yet, when Philly signed Rashaad Penny and traded for D'Andre Swift, suddenly the running back position got pretty crowded for the defending NFC champions.

Scott now could find himself in a battle for not only playing time but a roster spot. He's widely expected to start the preseason as the fourth running back on the roster, a role not too dissimilar to the one he had entering each of the last four preseasons. This year's competition is the toughest yet for Scott though, as not only are the aforementioned Penny and Swift there, but fourth-year back and potential breakout candidate Kenneth Gainwell is in the fold.

Gainwell and Swift are locks to make the roster, with Penny not too far behind them. The biggest battle will come between Scott and Trey Sermon, who has turned some heads during training camp so far. Scott could have a slight edge with his returning abilities and his presence in the locker room, but his roster spot is anything but a guarantee.

The Eagles are unlikely to keep five running backs and have yet to commit to a starter, something they may never do this season. A recent depth chart compiled by Philadelphia media members lists all five backs as the starter. It will be an interesting month for Boston Scott and the other running backs on the Eagles as they jockey for position and snaps in an uber-talented offense.

1. Derek Barnett, DE

Some people may have forgotten about Derek Barnett, Philly's first-round pick from 2017. Barnett tore his ACL in the first game of the season last year, missing out on year one of a two-year deal he signed with the Eagles in 2022. He enters 2023 as a backup and may need to find another level during training camp if he wants to stay with the only NFL team he's ever played for.

The Eagles are getting younger across the defensive line and will likely prioritize playing those younger talents during the preseason. That gives Barnett less of a chance to shine and earn more playing time. Even if he were to make the final roster, Barnett figures to be nothing more than a rotational piece along the Eagles' defensive front.

The Eagles are unlikely to bring Derek Barnett back beyond 2023, so it might be time to cut bait. For what it's worth, Barnett got into it with Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson earlier this week in practice. It's hardly the first time teammates got into a scuffle during training camp, but it could be something to keep an eye on as Barnett fights for his job.

The Eagles have always prided themselves on having stellar front lines on both sides of the ball. Philly became the fourth team in NFL history to record 70 sacks in a season last year. Eagles fans will expect nothing less from the defense in 2023. If Barnett doesn’t find that next gear, he might not be a part of it.