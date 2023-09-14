The Philadelphia Eagles survived Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and are set to play in front of their home fans for the first time. In Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles will look to improve to 2-0 on the season. But ahead of the 8:15 PM EST kickoff, one question lingers: is Fletcher Cox playing in Week 2?

Is Fletcher Cox playing in Week 2 vs. Vikings?

Cox is currently listed as questionable on the NFL injury report with an injury to his ribs. The 32-year-old was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and didn’t participate on Monday. While he is trending upward, the short week makes it tougher to return. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes that the six-time Pro Bowler will be ready to go.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Cox played in 62 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in Week 1, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 25-20. He led all of Philly's defensive tackles, with youngsters Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis trailing behind at 50 percent and 44 percent respectively, and made some key plays down the stretch of the game to keep the pressure on Mac Jones.

The Eagles have already ruled three players out for their 2023 home opener: cornerback James Bradberry (concussion), safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs). For the Vikings, center Garrett Bradbury is out with a back injury while offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport are both questionable with ankle injuries.

The question of whether Fletcher Cox is playing vs. the Vikings in Week 2 may not be answered until closer to kickoff time.