As Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans fill Bourbon Street in New Orleans before the Super Bowl LIX clash, one side of the matchup continues showing less-than-ideal spelling skills when doing their team's chant, forcing Michael Strahan to send a little diss to his former divisional rival, per Ari Meirov on X.

Curt Menefee: “You want to lead the chant with your people? Go ahead, spell it.”

Eagles fan: “E-A-G-E-L, Eagles!”

Micael Strahan: “We gotta work on a spelling lesson for these Eagles fans, man. That's the second time — publically, this week — I've heard it spelled wrong.”

Expand Tweet

Now, as Strahan alluded to, this isn't the first time an Eagles fan has publically misspelled the team's name during their famous chant.

The chant is supposed to go: E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!

However, before the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia mayor — Cherelle Parker — had a very public spelling mishap.

“Well, listen, we've got to do this,” Mayor Parker said. “Let me hear you all say: E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles! Let's go, Birds.”

Expand Tweet

So, now that's two very public spelling flubs for the Eagles heading into their biggest game since losing Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, to the Chiefs.

While the spelling gaffes don't play into who will win Super Bowl LIX, there has to be some sort of bag juju going to Philly from these misspellings.

When a franchise's identity is spelling their team's name as a famous chant, it's not a good look when 100% of their last two public chants went horribly misspelled.

Maybe it wouldn't be so bad if each fan who flubbed the spelling of their chant wasn't so confident in doing so.

After the first fan who misspelled Eagles in front of Strahan, the person looked like they absolutely nailed it.

Now, they are on Bourbon Street, so maybe there was some alcohol involved in the fan's misspelling.

However, for Mayor Parker, there really isn't much helping her case.

She's an elected government official in Philadelphia and couldn't accurately spell Eagles. What's going on here?

Although I personally don't see into the future, this paints a horrible picture for the Eagles, as they try to stop the Chiefs from three-peating in Super Bowl LIX.

As a superstitious person, something like this just gives off bad vibes before an incredibly important game for Philly so they might need to find a fan or two who can accurately spell Eagles before Jalen Hurts and company take the field in Caesars Superdome.

If the Eagles win, however, there needs to be a community event where players from the team go out to the local areas and give lessons on how to spell.

For those reading, it goes: E-A-G-L-E-S. Remember that.