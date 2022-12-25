By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Nearly everything has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, so it was something of a shock that they endured a 40-34 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. The Eagles had a chance to take a late lead in the game, but Miles Sanders fumbled on a key 4th quarter play, and the running back blamed himself for the defeat.

"Fumbled at the wrong time. I take full responsibility. Nobody else's fault but mine." Miles Sanders talks his fourth-quarter fumble: pic.twitter.com/Z6uTHZGWte — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 25, 2022

Sanders fumbled on the first play from scrimmage after Dallas had taken a 37-34 lead late in the 4th quarter. Sanders lost the ball as he attempted to go up the middle, and Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr recovered.

“Fumbled at the wrong time,” Sanders said. “I take full responsibility. It’s nobody’s fault but my own.”

The Eagles were attempting to clinch both the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure. While they were unsuccessful in their attempt, a win in either of their last 2 games against the New Orleans Saints or New York Giants will allow them to accomplish both goals.

The Eagles had won five games in a row before losing their second game of the season and falling to 13-2. The Eagles had been 7-0 on the road prior to the loss at Dallas. Both of their final games are at Lincoln Financial Field.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts did not play against the Cowboys, as the Eagles did not want to risk further injury to his shoulder. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 355 yards with 2 TD passes and 2 interceptions while filling in for Hurts.

Miles Sanders rushed for 65 yards on 21 carries.