By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles added the New York Giants to their growing list of victims in what has been a red-hot season so far for them. And just to add rub more salt in the wounds of the Giants, Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sent out a tweet after the game, poetically belittling Daniel Jones and the Giants.

Sometimes giants are smaller than you think. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 11, 2022

With their 48-22 demolition job of a win over the Giants on Sunday, the Eagles have improved to 12-1 this season. Their lone loss to date was a 32-21 shocker at home back in Week 10 at the hands of the Washington Commanders, but the Eagles have gone 4-0 since, a stretch that has seen Philly take down the likes of the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans as well.

The Giants, on the other hand, have been winless in four games, going 0-3-1 in that span,

The Eagles leaned on the MVP-esque performance of quarterback Jalen Hurts to smother the Giants, with the dual-threat quarterback passing for two touchdowns while completing 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards. He also generated 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries. It’s a total show of force for Philadelphia, which made sure to show the Giants how wide the gap is between it and its NFC East division rival.

The Eagles are assured of a playoff spot, though, they can’t still take their foot off the pedal, especially since they have yet to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Up next for the Eagles is a date with the Chicago Bears in Windy City in Week 15.