Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with reporters on Thursday, and opened up regarding the team’s search for its next offensive coordinator.

After losing both coordinators to head coaching roles (Jonathan Gannon to Arizona and Shane Steichen to Indianapolis), the team could promote from within for their next OC.

“Shane and Jonathan were successful not only because they’re good coaches, but because they had good assistants,” Sirianni said when asked about losing both coordinators, per Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “I think we have a lot of great options in-house. But we won’t stop just there.”

The 41-year-old said whoever the team hires as its new offensive coordinator will call the plays in 2023.

“I feel like I do a better job managing the game when I don’t have the play-calling responsibility,” Sirianni hinted about the Eagles’ next coordinator.

He said that quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is “very gifted” with his ability to help the Eagles formulate their game plan each week, per Vacchiano. He is the favorite to be the new offensive coordinator in Philly if the team doesn’t hire from outside the organization.

The Philadelphia Eagles were oh-so-close to a storybook season, leading the NFC East with a 14-3 record before destroying the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game, respectively.

Against the AFC’s best team in the Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles jumped out to a ten-point lead at halftime, but couldn’t withstand a ferocious comeback from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“We were there. We were close. All that does is make me hungrier to get back,” Sirianni promised. “More determined, driven, to make that climb again, to make it to the top.”