The Eagles head coach is currently dealing with more pressing issues after their season-ending loss to the Buccaneers.

The Philadelphia Eagles, on Week 12, looked like they were one of the biggest favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl. After all, at that point, head coach Nick Sirianni and his men had gone off to a 10-1 start, and their intense brand of football translated to consistent results on the field. Alas, a lot can change in a few weeks. The Eagles proceeded to go 1-5 since, and now, despite optimism that they would right the ship come postseason time, their season is over after a crushing 32-9 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sirianni has bought enough goodwill with the Eagles franchise; but in professional sports, recent results always tend to make or break a coach's reputation. Nonetheless, amid many calls for the Eagles to replace Sirianni in the aftermath of their epic meltdown to end the season, the 42-year old head coach is currently not thinking about his future with the franchise.

“I’m not thinking about that. I’m thinking about the guys. There’s a lot of guys in that locker room that put their heart and soul into this. I’m not worried about me. As the head coach, I’m just trying to be there for our guys and our staff,” Sirianni said in his postgame presser, per Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation's Bleeding Green.

Their loss to the Buccaneers is quite the disappointing ending for an Eagles team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2023 and, for the better part of the 2023-24 regular season, looked like an even better team than the one that went toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. As a result, the blame game has now begun, with, perhaps, Nick Sirianni being the person shouldering the most blame.

The responsibility to get the players ready to play and ready to execute the game plan falls on the shoulders of the head coach, and Sirianni, in light of the Eagles' putrid stretch, clearly has not been able to do that to the best of his abilities. Still, the Eagles, due to their turnaround under Sirianni (and with Jalen Hurts at QB), may end up keeping him to maintain the continuity of a team that needs just a few tweaks to improve upon everything that's ailing them at the moment.