There may be no cooler moment than fellow athletes cheering for each other's accomplishments. In Philly, the vibes are alive and well in the city as the Philadelphia Phillies barrel their way toward another World Series appearance. Other Philadelphia athletes have been spotted in the Citizens Bank Park crowd during the Phillies playoff run, including several Philadelphia Eagles players.

Tuesday night's NLCS Game 2 saw Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds and running back D'Andre Swift take in the 10-0 contest and Edmunds brought his crystal ball for the occasion. As Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came up to the plate in the third inning, the veteran defensive back predicted a longball.

Schwarber delivered and it was all captured on video, via BR Walkoff.

“He looks like he's about to do damage though… BOOM! I told you, I told you, I told you!” Edmunds exclaimed to Swift after Schwarber launched a home run. He would later hit another one, much to the continued astonishment of the two Eagles.

Perhaps no city has embodied winning quite like Philadelphia over the last 12 months. Though there are no championships to show for it (yet?), both the Phillies and Eagles are turning into juggernauts in their respective sports and the City of Brotherly Love is embracing it any way it can.

The crowds during the MLB playoffs have been deafening during Phillies home games and there's no coincidence they're undefeated at home this postseason.

Eagles players are enjoying the ride as fans and they'll put their own undefeated home record to the test this Sunday as the Miami Dolphins come to town.