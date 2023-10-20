Coming off of their first loss of the season to the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles have the daunted task of taking on the Miami Dolphins and their explosive offensive in Week 7. Things have just gotten much harder for the Eagles.

Both Reed Blankenship and Bradley Roby are not expected to play against the Dolphins, via Derrick Gun of JAKIB Sports. Blankenship is dealing with a ribs injury while Roby is suffering a pectoral injury.

Philadelphia has dealt with numerous injuries to their secondary. Both Avonte Maddox and Justin Evans remain on injured reserve. Losing Blankenship and Roby will only make the Eagles defense weaker in the secondary.

Playing against Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins, that is the worst-case scenario.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Hill has caught 42 passes for 814 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the NFL in both touchdown receptions and yardage with no other player having more than 700 yards through the air.

While the Eagles have been one of the premier teams in the NFL with their 5-1 record, pass defense has been one of their biggest weak points. Heading into Week 7, Philadelphia ranks 20th in pass defense, allowing 232.2 yards per game.

That defense will be put to the test with a matchup against Tyreek Hill. Their Week 7 clash will be considered a potential Super Bowl preview by many. But without Reed Blankenship or Bradley Roby, the Eagles have a tall task on their hands if they wish to stop Hill and the Dolphins.