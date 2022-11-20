Published November 20, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t resting on their laurels. After losing their undefeated streak in shocking fashion against the Washington Commanders, the team immediately swung on a couple of free agents. They went and signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, two defensive linemen to add to their depth at that position.

The question on many Eagles fans now is whether Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph will play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Well, based on Nick Sirainni’s answer to James Palmer’s question, that answer is a yes.

“Catch my interview with #eagles head coach Nick Sirianni coming up on @nflnetwork on @nflgameday. He told me in terms of how many snaps we’ll see Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh today, If they feel good, there will be no limitations”.

At their current age, Suh and Joseph are unlikely to be big game-changers for the Eagles defense. What they bring to the table, though, is more depth at a position that is one of the most exhausting in the game. Having an extra pair of capable legs to throw at their opponents to let their stars rest is extremely valuable in the playoffs.

The Eagles’ new philosophy with their defensive line will be tested against the Colts on Sunday. Indy is seemingly finding a new breath after hiring Jeff Saturday as their head coach. With Indy’s offensive line being a clear weakness, can Suh, Joseph, and the rest of the D-line inflict damage on their opponents.