All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason after they very nearly won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keep in mind that the Eagles had one of the most talented teams in football this season. They also have one of the best QBs in the league in Jalen Hurts, whose rise propelled Philly to the top. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Eagles must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

The Eagles possess a solid foundation to build upon. Don’t forget that this team boasts an impressive offensive line, strong run game, efficient passing attack, and reliable defense. However, uncertainty looms ahead as key players face the possibility of leaving in free agency. Fortunately, the Eagles have some assets of their own. They have two first-round picks, the 10th overall from the New Orleans Saints and their own selection at 30, to address roster gaps and potentially replace departing players. Additionally, the team must consider extensions for Hurts and Davonta Smith. Despite potential cap space limitations, general manager Howie Roseman has a track record of utilizing trades to acquire talent and picks. Remember that they made some interesting deals last year that contributed to the team’s status as a championship contender. Looking ahead, the Eagles may explore further trades to bolster their roster and build on their recent successes.

Let’s look at the two players whom the Eagles must trade for this offseason.

2. EDGE Jerry Hughes

The Eagles relied quite heavily on their dominant pass rush this past season. In fact, they had four players tallying at least 11 sacks and a team total of 70 sacks, leading the league by 15. However, the team faces the challenge of potentially losing key free agents. These include Fletcher Cox, Robert Quinn, Brandon Graham, and Javon Hargrave. They also have only $4.7 million in projected cap space. With limited resources, the Eagles may explore the trade market to bolster their pass-rushing depth.

This is where we have Houston’s Jerry Hughes entering the picture. He is a 13-year veteran and a productive pass-rusher with nine sacks and 19 pressures for the Texans. For sure, someone like him could be a viable candidate. Though he’s due $6.3 million next season, Hughes may be open to adjusting his contract for a chance to pursue a Super Bowl title with the Eagles.

1. DT Mike Purcell

Defensive tackle is a position that could face significant losses in free agency for the Eagles. Again, guys like Cox, Hargrave, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh are all facing decisions on whether to stay, retire, or sign elsewhere. The team has prepared for this scenario with young players like Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. However, they will still require a veteran presence in the middle.

Denver’s Mike Purcell could fill this role. The Broncos should clear his $3.7 million cap hit and then the Eagles would gain a productive nose tackle with 45 tackles and effective run-stopping abilities. While not a flashy move, this would ensure that the Eagles retain a solid run defense even if they lose several talented players on the interior.