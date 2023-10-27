Football fans like to argue whether or not Eli Manning deserves a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame. Although that's up for debate, the former New York Giants quarterback has earned his way into a different Hall of Fame.

He proved to be a superstar quarterback during his time playing at Ole Miss, as he helped put the football program on the map in the early 2000s. So much so, that the former NFL quarterback is being inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, according to Matt Citak, a team writer for the Giants.

Citak claims that “Manning is headlining the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024.” It's an awesome moment for Eli Manning.

Shortly after the announcement was made, however, Manning made sure to send a message to the haters. “There were a lot a doubters out there whether I would make it into the HOF. Case Closed!!”

Touché, Eli, touché. Maybe it's not the Hall of Fame everyone was talking about, but how many other people are in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame? Additionally, when you look at his college stats, it's no wonder he's being inducted into Mississippi's Sports HOF.

During his four years playing for Rebels, Manning racked up 10,119 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns. Both of which are ranked No. 1 in Ole Miss football history.

Say what you want about Eli Manning, but the guy has an impressive resume. Additionally, he's acquired impressive accolades over the years. Not only was he stud at Ole Miss, but he's won two Super Bowls, a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, a Bart Starr award, he's in the Giants' Ring of Honor, and has his jersey retired for both the Giants and Ole Miss.

Shoutout Eli Manning for sticking it to his haters yet again.