The juicy tidbits from Elliot Page's upcoming memoir Pageboy keep spilling out! In the book, according to an interview Page had with People magazine, Page reveals details of a previously secret romantic relationship he had with actress Kate Mara — who happens to be the great-granddaughter of both New York Giants founder Tim Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr.

Their relationship sparked up in 2014, shortly after Page came out as gay, but prior to him coming out as transgender. As Page explains, “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

Page further elaborates on their romance, which took place as Page was in production on 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Apparently Minghella was supportive of Mara exploring her feelings for Page. According to Page, Mara said “I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can.”

Page explains that “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

“And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life.” Page added, pointing out that he and Mara are still close. “I think the love and care that we have for each other is it's very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”