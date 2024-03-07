Elon Musk sparked controversy with a now-deleted post on his social media platform, X, where he criticized MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, for her charitable donations focused on “issues of race and/or gender.” In the since-removed post, Musk suggested that “super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse” are contributing to the decline of Western Civilization, PageSix reports.
The funniest part of this is he's talking about MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex, in the same week Bezos overtook Musk as the world's richest man again. pic.twitter.com/gUkoOZZHHL
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) March 7, 2024
Despite Musk's attempt to retract the statement, screenshots of his remarks quickly circulated online. The tech mogul's criticism arose following reports that Scott had donated $16.5 billion to various charitable causes, primarily centered on social issues related to race and gender. Scott's philanthropic efforts stemmed from her divorce settlement with Bezos, which granted her a significant portion of Amazon's stock.
Musk's apparent discontent with Scott's donations reflects his ideological stance on meritocracy and opposition to identity politics. As the world's third-richest individual, Elon Musk advocates for a merit-based distribution of wealth and has been vocal in his criticism of policies that he believes unfairly redistribute wealth to minorities.
Musk's upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa, where his father had ties to an emerald mine, may inform his views on wealth distribution and identity politics. However, his remarks targeting Scott's charitable giving have drawn criticism from various quarters.
The incident underscores the challenges of managing a social media platform when one holds a prominent position. Musk's attempt to delete the post did not prevent its widespread dissemination, highlighting the difficulty of retracting statements in the digital age.
While Musk's remarks have stirred debate, they also shed light on the complexities surrounding wealth, philanthropy, and social responsibility in contemporary society. As discussions continue, Musk's episode serves as a reminder of the importance of thoughtful engagement and responsible discourse, especially on platforms with vast audiences.