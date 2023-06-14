Alaina Marie Scott, Eminem's 30-year-old daughter, exchanged vows with her longtime love, Matt Moeller, in a Detroit wedding ceremony on June 9. The joyous occasion was made even more special as Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade Mathers, stood by her side as a bridesmaid, Yahoo reports.

Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott is now a married woman. 💍👏 More: https://t.co/RjcQzSkll6pic.twitter.com/fI3mGjXoG3 — Complex (@Complex) June 14, 2023

Alaina took to Instagram on June 12 to share the exciting news, posting a carousel of photos capturing the memorable moments from their wedding day. The series of images began with three romantic shots of the bride and groom sharing kisses on a rooftop and in an elevator.

In one picture, the newlyweds beamed with happiness as they proudly displayed their wedding bands to the camera. The final photo showcased the couple standing between the bridesmaids, including Hailie Jade Mathers, and the groomsmen.

Alaina looked stunning in a mermaid-style dress adorned with sheer sleeves, multiple tiers, and a lengthy train. She complemented her bridal attire with a tiara and a dramatic veil. Her husband looked dashing in a white tuxedo jacket paired with a black bowtie.

Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem's 27-year-old daughter, and the rest of the wedding party were elegantly dressed in black attire, adhering to a black-and-white theme.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina in the early 2000s after her mother Dawn struggled with drug use. Dawn, who was Eminem's ex-wife Kim's sister, tragically passed away in 2016 from a suspected overdose. Eminem and Kim also have a daughter together, 27-year-old Hailie Jade. In addition to Alaina and Hailie Jade, Eminem is the adoptive father of 21-year-old Stevie Laine Mathers.

“I have full custody of my niece,” Eminem shared in a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, highlighting his close bond with Alaina. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we were.”

The proud father will soon witness another one of his daughters walking down the aisle, as Hailie Jade Mathers announced her engagement to Evan McClintock in February. Hailie Jade took to Instagram to share the joyous news, posting a series of photos capturing the heartfelt moment when Evan got down on one knee.