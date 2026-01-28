American viewers interested in soccer just got one more reason to relish, apart from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The American football coach in charge of the English soccer club AFC Richmond has now been renewed for a new season, and the first-look pictures for Ted Lasso Season 4 are now out.

Ted Lasso already has a rich history with 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins. The global hit series is set to return with its players and its leadership staff. Season 3 concluded with the men's team winning, and Jason Sudeikis' character leaving the AFC Richmond squad to go back to his young son living across the Atlantic Ocean in the USA.

This upcoming season will follow Sudeikis' Ted Lasso embrace a new challenge as he shifts focus and turns his attention to Richmond's women's team. As per the official press release, Lasso will return to AFC Richmond and be “taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Shortly after, a few first-look images for Season 4 were also revealed, which showcased Lasso taking charge of the women's team and coaching them. The released pictures also shared a look at new cast members Tanya Reynolds and Grant Feely, who plays Lasso's son. Feely takes over the role of Henry from Gus Turner, who played the character in the previous seasons.

First look images for ‘TED LASSO’ Season 4. The new season follows Ted returning to Richmond for his biggest challenge yet: coaching a women’s football team. Releasing in Summer on Apple TV pic.twitter.com/tZyoq0VEtk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 28, 2026

When does Ted Lasso Season 4 premiere?

The upcoming Season 4 of Ted Lasso will feature several returning cast members and characters, although not everyone is set for a comeback in this new season. The new pictures also show Sudeikis joined by Hannah Waddingham as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. The duo is seen greeting each other on a runway, next to a club-branded private jet. Apple TV has currently confirmed a Summer 2026 release for Ted Lasso Season 4, although no confirmed date has been shared yet.