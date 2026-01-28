It doesn't appear Oasis will tour in 2026, but lead singer Liam Gallagher may be teasing news of a 2027 tour coming “soon” on social media.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to post one of his signature “BUMBACLARTS” posts. One fan asked the question many Oasis fans are wondering: “When are you going to announce the 2027 tour dates?”

Gallagher only needed one word to respond. However, that one word was enough to say a lot more. “Soon,” Gallagher simply responded.

Will Oasis tour in 2027?

All signs point to Oasis touring once again in 2027 after taking 2026 off. There are already other blockbuster tours, including Harry Styles' recently announced tour, and the World Cup happening in 2026.

Oasis is coming off their highly anticipated reunion tour in 2025. They performed 41 shows around the world from July 4 to Nov. 23.

This was Oasis' first tour since the Dig Out Your Soul Tour, which ran from Aug. 26, 2008, to Aug. 22, 2009. It led to the group's initial breakup after Noel Gallagher left the band. He left after the band had to cancel several shows. He would go on to form the High Flying Birds.

Then, on Aug. 27, 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, the Live '25 Tour was announced.

During the tour, they performed five shows in the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England. They also performed at Wembley Stadium seven times.

The setlist mostly included songs from their seminal albums Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Other hits, like “Acquiesce” and “Half the World Away,” were also performed.

Now, fans await their next steps. It sounds like the next major move for the band is embarking on another tour in 2027. Will the setlist remain the same? Will they visit new countries? There are a lot of questions that will be answered soon.