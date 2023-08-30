Gamescom 2023 was a five-day event filled with game announcements, ranging from release dates to gameplay previews. Here's everything that was announced during the recently concluded Gamescom 2023.

Everything Announced At Gamescom 2023

Fallout TV Series

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

The Fallout TV Series was first announced in 2020 and has been in development since then. In Gamescome 2023, Bethesda showed a teaser for the series, which featured soldiers in power armor, a Vault Dweller leaving their vault, as well as a cowboy ghoul. Recordings of the teaser are available online. They also confirmed a 2024 air date for the series.

Game Previews

Players got a glimpse of Starfield's first mission, which involved mining for ores, as well as the start of character creation. Todd Howard was there to talk about Starfield's gameplay. The game comes out on September 6, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Additionally, Remedy showed off Alan Wake 2 gameplay, which focused on an area they called The Dark Place. Originally slated for an October 17 release date, the game received a release date delay, and will instead come out on October 27, 2023.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

IGN held an exclusive reveal during that The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on October 4, 2023. The game will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S, but it will arrive early next year.

Star Wars: Dark Forces

The first person shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces will be receiving a remaster. The remaster will be coming from Nightdive Studios, the same studio that remastered System Shock and Quake 2. Players can expect the remaster to come out on PlayStation, Xbox, the Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Turkov 3

Nightdive Studios will also be releasing Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion sometime during this year's 4th quarter. According to them, it will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, the Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story received a new sneak peek trailer during Gamescom 2023. The trailer featured Nunu and Willump, as well as Braum. The trailer also showed off some gameplay. There was no release date reveal, but they did give a release window of Fall 2023.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Players were able to see a new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The trailer showed off more of the game's gameplay, including the return of some well-known S.T.A.L.K.E.R. gameplay mechanics. The game comes out in early 2024.

Project Mugen

We received our first glimpse of Project Mugen, NetEase's upcoming open-world game. The trailer shows off the game's combat, exploration mechanics, and numerous characters. Sadly, there's no release date yet for the game.

Path of Exile 2

Grinding Gear Games released a new gameplay walkthrough for Path of Exile 2, featuring the Druid. The almost 14 minute video shows off the Druid's spells, attacks, and more. Path of Exile 2's closed beta begins on June 7, 2024.

Off the Grid

Off The Grid, an upcoming third-person battle royale, received an official gameplay trailer. The PvPvE game bits 150 players against each other, while also having a long narrative campaign. Players can extract loot and upgrade themselves to help in the fight. There is no official release date yet, but the game should come out this year.

AMD

AMD announced their two new graphics cards: the RX 7800 XT 16GB and the RX 7700 XT 12GB. These GPUs are “designed for PC gamers who prefer high-FPS 1440p gaming.” Additionally, AMD gave some updates about their work on FSR 3.0, which will include a new native anti-aliasing mode. There is no official releae date yet for FSR 3.0, but it should be coming soon.

Deathground

Deathground, a survival horror game which pits players against dinosaurs, received a new teaser trailer in gamescom 2023. The teaser trailer showed off some gameplay, which involves sneaking around, using scanners, and more. There's no release date yet for the game.

More Gameplay Previews

Two upcoming soulslike games received demos during Gamescom 2023. The first is Black Myth: Wukong, which shows the monkey king in action. It shows the game's dodging, blocking, parrying, and more. The game comes out on 2024.

In the same way, Lies of P also released another demo, which shows of brand new enemies, new weapons, and more. The game comes out on September 19, 2023.

Sky: The Two Embers

A trailer for Sky: The Two Embers was revealed, which gave people a look at the upcoming animated series. The series comes out in 2024, and is based on the game 2019 game Sky: Children of the Light.

Homeworld 3

Homeworld is making a return with Homeworld 3, as Gearbox released a gameplay trailer for the game. The trailer focuses on the game's War Games mode, which adds co-op roguelike gameplay. The game comes out on February 2024.

Payday 3

Starbreeze Studios announced that Payday 3, which comes out on September 21, 2023, will receive at least 18 months of post-launch support. That means that for at least a year and a half, players of the game can expect new content coming out for the highly anticipated sequel.

Vertigo 2

Vertigo 2 will be coming to PlayStation VR2 on October 24, 2023. The game has players fighting against aliens using a variety of weapons, including guns and melee weapons.

Billie Bust Up

Billie Bust Up, a game that has been making the rounds in social media because of its catchy music, revealed their official teaser trailer. The trailer itself shows off the game's catchy music and gameplay. There is no release date yet, but players can now wishlist the game on PC via Steam and Humble Games.

Akatori

Akatori is a combination of metroidvania, action, and platformer, with some hack'n'slash thrown in as well. The trailer features some of the game's combat, as well as the platforming side which shows the player throwing their staff to create a new platform. There is no release date yet for the game.

Back to the Dawn

Back to the Dawn is a prison escape game that involvs the player, well, trying to escape from prison. However, that's not all the player will do, as the game promises a “wild prison-break adventure.”

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is a 2.5D action-platformer game that is very muych inspired by Japanese folklore. The game has players facing off against differnt yokais, ranging from spider laides to nine-tailed foxes.

Aloft

Aloft is an open-world survival game that has players surviving on floating islands. The catch is that these islands are caught in an eternal hurricane, and the player must safely survive and fight back. The game comes out on 2024, and has a demo available on PC via Steam.

The Inquisitor

The Inquisitor is a story-based action-adventure game set in an alternate timeline. In this timeline, instead of dying on the cross, Jesus instead breaks free of the cross and unleashes his vengeance on all non-believers. This has led to a version of Christianity that focuses brutally enforcing the faith. There is no release date yet for the game.

That's it for everything that was announced in Gamescom 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.