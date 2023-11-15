Three new characters, a new area, four relic sets, and a lot more go live! Check out everything new in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 is now live with three new characters Huohuo, Hanya, and Argenti, a new area, and a whole lot more! Check out the details of everything new in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5.

Hoonkai Star Rail Version 1.5

The maintenance has ended and the update is now live. All Trailblazers with a Trailblaze Level of at least 4 will receive 600 Stellar Jades as compensation.

New Character – Huohuo

“A trainee Ten-Lords Commission Judge of the Xianzhou Luofu, she is a young Foxian girl possessed by a heliobus.

She is a timid and weak girl who is afraid of all kinds of strange things, but is responsible for luring and subduing evil spirits.”

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind character following the Path of Abundance. As a member of this Path, her main role is to function as a healer for the party, replenishing HP. Huohuo's Skill allows her to heal up to three party members, or all four with her Talent. On top of these, she can also debuff, generate Energy, and buff her ally's ATK.

New Character – Argenti

“A classic knight of the ‘Knights of Beauty' who is piously seeking his missing Aeon Idrila the ‘Beauty.'

Forthright and candid, he wanders the cosmos espousing the virtues of Idrila's good name.”

Argenti is a 5-star Physical character following the Path of Erudition. He has an incredibly straightforward kit with no confusing or convoluted mechanics – he's simply a hard-hitter who has the capability to deal AoE damage.

New Character – Hanya

“One of the judges of the Xianzhou Luofu's Ten-Lords Commission.

Ordained by the Ten-Lords and wielding the authority of the Oracle Brush, she reads the multitudes of human sins and transgressions, then issues punishments and karmic retribution.”

Hanya is a 4-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. This is most evident on her Ultimate which can increase the SPD and ATK of a target ally. The rest of Hanya's kit, however, disagrees with her Path. Both her Talent and her Skill play around the “Burden” status effect, which increases their DMG taken.

New Area – Fyxestroll Garden

A garden delve created centuries ago by Foxian crafters. This place offers visitors a place to enjoy a leisurely stroll or compose lyrical poetry during a festive banquet. At present, rumors that Fyxestroll Garden has been “haunted” are spreading like wildfire.

New Relic Sets

There are a total of four new Relic sets. This is composed of two sets obtainable via the Cavern of Corrosion and two more from the new Simulated Universe: World 8.

Check out the new Relic Sets: Prisoner in Deep Confinement, The Ashblazing Grand Duke, Firmament Frontline: Glamoth, and Penacony, Land of the Dreams.

New Light Cone – Hey, Over Here (4-star Abundance)

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 8/9/10/11/12%. When the wearer uses Skill, increases Outgoing Healing by 16/19/22/25/28%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

New Light Cone – Night of Fright (5-star Abundance)

Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12/14/16/18/20%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, the wearer restores HP for the ally currently with the lowest HP percentage by an amount equal to 10/11/12/13/14% of the healed ally's Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for an ally, increases the healed ally's ATK by 2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turn(s).

New Light Cone – An Instant Before A Gaze (5-star Erudition)

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36/42/48/54/60%. When the wearer uses Ultimate, increases the wearer's Ultimate DMG based on their Max Energy. Each point of Energy increases the Ultimate DMG by 0.36/0.42/0.48/0.54/0.60%, up to 180 points of Energy.

New Story Missions

Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu – A Foxian Tale of the Haunted”

With the Creation Furnace having burst apart, the abomination heliobi sealed within have gone loose. The Ten-Lords Commission are commanded to eradicate these demons, and you are about to experience an otherworldly tale with the judges.

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead”

Companion Missions “Night of Universal Hallucinations”

The Astral Express is about to experience a long-awaited day of extensive cleaning! However, on its way to Washtopia, it encounters a rear-end collision… and some strange cosmic visitors have boarded the train.

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — Silent Galaxy” and read specific Messages.

System Changes

Adds the Guest Book function. Characters' Visitor Verification status and comments can be checked via the Guest Book.

Adds the Quick Consumable function.

In the regular Simulated Universe, Consumables can now be used. After unlocking the corresponding ability on the Ability Tree, Trailblazers can start to use Consumables during a run in the regular Simulated Universe.

Other Changes

Adds Messages for certain characters.

Adds some Pom-Pom missions.

Adds voiced lines for certain characters. The new interactive voiced lines can be triggered when including certain characters in Team Setup, Ascending characters, characters reaching max levels, activating Traces, activating Eidolons, and opening treasure chests.

Adds the option to sort by Light Cone names when viewing Light Cones in Inventory.

Adds some achievements, readables, consumables, and records.

Refreshes the purchasable items in some Xianzhou NPC stores.

Adds some new sticker emotes to Messages.

Adds new photos to the photo wall in March 7th's room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Continuance.

Adjustments and Optimizations

Characters and Enemies

Adjusts the rules for displaying values as decimals or integers in ability descriptions when upgrading certain characters' abilities.

Optimizes the logic behind using Bronya (Harmony: Wind) or Tingyun (Harmony: Lightning)'s abilities when auto-battle is on.

Optimizes the visual effects of the HP bar UI while characters have a Barrier applied on them.

Optimizes the rules behind default target selection when manually using certain abilities.

Optimizes the maximum number of effect icons that can be displayed under the enemy HP bar UI.

Optimizes the timing of voice playback when Jingliu (Destruction: Ice) enters the Spectral Transmigration state and uses her Ultimate.

System

Adds the Forgotten Hall Team Setup Memory and Restart Challenge functions. When Trailblazers repeatedly challenge specific Forgotten Hall Stages, they would not need to re-select their team. Also, select “Restart Challenge” during battle will allow them to restart the Node they are currently in.

Adjusts the rewards for Nameless Glory. The Stellar Jade ×680 originally rewarded at level 50 will now be rewarded immediately when Nameless Glory is unlocked. The level 50 reward for Nameless Glory will be changed to Self-Modeling Resin ×1.Nameless Honor will provide extra rewards up to level 70. Between levels 51 and 70, for each level gained in Nameless Honor, 10,000 credits will be provided. If the Trailblazer has unlocked Nameless Glory, they will also receive an additional 20 Relic Remains for each level they gain.

Optimizes the Mission Navigation system. If the Trailblazer is already navigating to a specific mission, they can directly teleport from the mission interface to the Space Anchor close to the mission navigation point. If they are not navigating a specific mission, a new location button will be added to the mission interface to navigate to the closest mission marker.

Others

Adjusts the standard for redemption code input. After the adjustment, only Hindu-Arabic numerals and the Latin alphabet can be entered into the redemption code box.

Adjusts the fog effects in the Scalegorge Waterscape map when setting the image quality to medium or lower on mobile devices to reduce the pressure on game performance.

Adjusts the depiction of Jarilo-VI outside the Express' window when returning from Jarilo-VI to the Parlor Car.

Optimizes the experience downloading initial characters in Simulated Universe. If the chosen characters' levels are lower than the recommended level, or if the team isn't full, Trailblazers will need to reconfirm their choices.

Optimizes the store interface display in Simulated Universe, with added prompts for Blessings or Curios that haven't been obtained.

Optimizes the prompt effects when selecting specific enemy targets during exploration.

Adds the image brightness adjustment function with PS5™ supporting the HDR function.

Bug Fixes

A lot of bug fixes were shipped with the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 update.