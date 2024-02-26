Pedro Pascal is “beyond” excited to join the MCU in the Fantastic Four.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pascal revealed his excitement for the project.
“There isn't anything more exciting than being in a cast like that — Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn, and our director Matt Shakman,” he said. “And to be invited into a family like that is unbelievable and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”
Pedro Pascal first gained notoriety thanks to his role in Game of Thrones. He'd go on to star in Narcos, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Triple Frontier, and The Equalizer 2.
In 2019, Pascal landed his signature role. He began playing the titular character in Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Additionally, he leads HBO's The Last of Us with Bella Ramsey as Joel Miller. Coming up, he will star alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and his Fantastic Four co-star Joseph Quinn in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2.
The MCU's Fantastic Four
It was recently announced that Pascal would lead the Fantastic Four with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for the MCU. Pascal will play Reed Richards, the head of the family. Matt Shakman, who previously directed WandaVision and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, will direct the film for Disney and Marvel Studios.
This will be Marvel Studios' first swing at the Fantastic Four as a part of the MCU. John Krasinski, who was fan-cast in the Reed Richards role for years, portrayed an alternate version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But the whole team hasn't been seen on the big screen since Josh Trank's 2015 film.