Your fantasy football championship is likely on the line in Week 17, making your Week 17 waiver wire pickups the most important you have filled out. With the NFL playoff picture rounding into shape, hopefully, your fantasy football teams are comprised of players still fighting for playoff seeding.

Your roster likely needs a few tweaks made to it as you prepare for your championship game matchup, and we have you covered. Typically, this article includes players rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters. But with your rosters needing to maximize their potential, the following list includes players more heavily rostered but still should be available on your waiver wires.

1. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns – RB

58.6% Rostered

Jerome Ford keeps his spot atop our Week 17 waiver wire pickups, as the Cleveland Browns running back excelled in his first chance to step in for the injured Nick Chubb. Ripping off a 66-yard on CLE’s first offensive play, Ford rushed for 92 yards on 11 carries and caught five passes for 39 yards.

Ford accounted for 131 total yards in the loss, and he hopefully can replicate that against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

2. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans – RB

48.2% Rostered

Tyjae Spears has looked explosive ever since making his return from injury, as he found the end zone two more times in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Spears scored two rushing touchdowns and racked up 13 touches, including 10 carries.

The backfield split leaned heavily towards Spears, as he earned three more touches than Tony Pollard. Facing a porous Jacksonville Jaguars rush defense, Spears factors into the FLEX discussion again in Week 17.

3. Trey Benson & Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals – RB

18.1% & 0.1% Rostered

With James Conner leaving Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers early with a knee injury, the running back depth for the Arizona Cardinals could be tested in Week 17. Rookie back Trey Benson sat out this past week with an ankle injury, which thrust Michael Carter into a larger role, and either of the depth pieces could see expanded roles moving forward.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Conner’s health, but with Arizona being eliminated from the playoff race, it would make the most sense to sit Conner and let the younger guys take on bigger roles. Benson holds a higher place on the depth chart but Carter is healthy, so keep an eye on injury updates as the week goes on.

4. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – WR

33.1% Rostered

Rookie wideout Jalen McMillan stepped into the WR2 role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, providing Baker Mayfield a reliable safety valve even after losing Chris Godwin for the season. The Washington rookie has recorded at least four receptions, 57 yards, and a score in each of the past three games, playing a huge role in the TB offense.

McMillan faces a Carolina secondary that can be beaten through the air, giving McMillan a potential WR2 floor for your fantasy football rosters.

5. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – QB

53.0% Rostered

Any offense that faces the New York Giants should be on your fantasy football radar, and the Colts get that golden opportunity to do that in Week 17. That, combined with a strong performance in Week 16, gives Anthony Richardson a chance to be a league winner this week.

Granted, Richardson doesn’t have a super long leash, having put up a few duds this year in fantasy football, but his rushing ceiling alone makes him a super intriguing quarterback option if you need to find a replacement for the injured Jalen Hurts.

6. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos – RB

8.4% Rostered

Rookie running back Audric Estime teamed up with Javonte Williams to lead the backfield for the Denver Broncos in Week 16, with Estime finding the end zone. While he wasn’t featured in the passing game, Estime averaged over five yards per carry, showing how efficient he can be.

While the Denver backfield has a lot of unpredictability, Estime seems to be gaining a larger share of the touches for the Broncos. Fighting for a playoff berth, Estime won’t just be handed the starting job, but he should continue to factor into the rotation, giving you a bench piece that could be plugged in, in case of injury.

7. Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, Kansas City Chiefs – WR

29.0% Rostered

Having made his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, Hollywood Brown played a big role in his first game. Earning eight targets in KC’s win, Brown hauled in five passes for 45 yards.

The speed that Brown brings to the table helps the offense flow smoothly, and if his workload increases this week, Brown easily factors into the FLEX conversation.

8. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders – RB

47.8% Rostered

Alexander Mattison jumped back into relevancy for your fantasy football roster after the season-ending injury to Sincere McCormick reshuffled the running back depth chart. The Las Vegas Raiders are playing for the top pick in the 2025 NFl Draft, and while they would prefer to see a younger player earn his stripes running the ball, Mattison profiles as the best, healthy option.

Mattison and Ameer Abdullah have split backfield work, with both players putting up solid performances in Week 16. Abdullah plays a bigger role in the passing game, but Mattison earned seven touches and recorded 16 total touches this past week, leading the backfield.

9. Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans – TE

6.4% Rostered

The lone tight end on our Week 17 waiver wire pickups is Chig Okonkwo, who went from waiver wire darling to putting up a top-five TE performance this past week. Mason Rudolph heavily favored Okonkwo in the passing game in Week 16, as the tight end hauled in nine of eleven targets for 81 yards.

Calvin Ridley and touchdown magnet Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the team’s top options, but Okonkwo has enjoyed strong performances the past two weeks after Rudolph became the starter. With Rudolph likely starting the remainder of the season, look for Okonkwo to keep a solid floor.

10. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers – RB

52.5% Rostered

The final player in our Week 17 waiver wire pickups is Gus Edwards, who enjoyed a two-touchdown performance against the Broncos this past week. Edwards, who has been the fill-in starter after J.K. Dobbins went down, enjoyed his breakout performance ever since filling in.

With Dobbins having his practice window open up for his return, the days of Edwards earning the starter’s share of carries is likely closing. But a Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots could be a chance for Dobbins to come along slowly in his return, allowing for Edwards to operate as an RB3.