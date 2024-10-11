The fantasy football kicker scene continues to change each week. While kickers continue to make 50 and 60-yard field goals, fantasy managers continue to reap the benefits. As bye weeks continue to change rosters every week, make sure to check out our Week 6 start' em, sit 'em.

Bye weeks take out Will Reichard and Harrison Butker, two kickers for 5-0 teams. If you have them, you likely want to keep them on your bench and replace them just for the week. If you've been rolling with the Rams' Joshua Karty or Dolphins' Jason Sanders, you might want to make a permanent switch.

Before locking in your fantasy football lineup, let's look at our Week 6 kicker start 'em sit 'em.

Week 6 fantasy football kicker start 'em

Kai'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ NE)

The Texans won one of the most bizarre games of the NFL season in Week 5. Because the Bills blew the end-of-game scenario, Kai'imi Fairbairn had a chance to win the game. He nailed the 59-yard field goal and sent the fans home happy. Now, the Texans head up to New England in Drake Maye's first start. Expect their offense to shine against a poor defense and Fairbairn to rack up fantasy football points.

Matt Gay, IND (@ TEN)

The Colts have many offensive injuries, including Jonathan Taylor who is out for this game, but Matt Gay is a player you should start in fantasy football. Joe Flacco has done a great job leading the offense and that should continue against a poor Titans defense. Gay has been solid this year, making five of his seven field-goal attempts.

Chris Boswell, PIT (@ LV)

The Steelers have one of the best kickers in the league in Chris Boswell and their offense appears to have taken a step back. They lost to the Cowboys but have a favorable matchup against the Raiders. An indoor stadium is a great place to lock Chris Boswell into your fantasy football lineup.

Start ‘Em: Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ NO), Austin Seibert, WSH (@ BAL), Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v DET)

Week 6 kicker sit 'em

Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (v BUF)

The Jets have had quite the shakeup this week. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted. The team should respond in a massive primetime game at home against the Bills. That does not mean you should put Greg Zuerlein in your lineup. He has not made a field goal of over 40 yards this season and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

Blake Grupe, NO (v TB)

Blake Grupe has been solid this year and was part of the reason the Saints' offense soared at the beginning of the season. Now, Spencer Rattler takes over at quarterback as Derek Carr nurses an oblique injury. The offense has taken a step back even with Carr and has a tough matchup against the Buccaneers defense.

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (@ PHI)

The Browns' offense has been one of the worst in the league this season. That has cost Dustin Hopkins fantasy football managers, as they rarely get into his range. The Eagles' defense was solid in their last few games before the bye week and should continue that against Deshaun Watson. Do not start Hopkins this week or anytime soon as Watson shows no signs of improvement.

Sit ‘Em: Tyler Bass, BUF (@ NYJ), Joey Slye, NO (v HOU), Daniel Carlson, LV (v PIT)