The 2024-2025 Los Angeles Chargers achieved a lot in Jim Harbaugh's first year with the team but still could not advance past the Wild Card round, suggesting changes will come in the offseason. While fans on social media blamed Justin Herbert for the season-ending loss, the Chargers' receivers struggled more than their quarterback could overcome.

Issues at wideout have been present for the Chargers all season long but reared its ugly head at the worst possible time for the team. While star rookie Ladd McConkey has emerged as one of the league's premier slot receivers, neither Joshua Palmer nor Quentin Johnston could provide a sufficient threat out wide.

The team underwent a complete transformation over the offseason, but no player experienced more adjustments than Herbert. In addition to the full system overhaul, Herbert lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in free agency, the two top targets of his entire career.

Under Harbaugh, Herbert expectedly threw fewer passes than he had in previous years. When he did drop back, a significant amount of his production went to McConkey. A substantial 112 of Herbert's 504 passes on the year went in McConkey's direction — 22 percent — with no other receiver garnering more than 91 targets. Those numbers include the time the rookie missed with knee and shoulder injuries.

Without either Allen or Williams resigning with the team in 2024, the Chargers entered 2025 investing heavily in Palmer and Johnston. Both players adequately accepted increased roles, but not to the level the team hoped for.

For as good as McConkey has proven to be, no NFL team is successful in the modern era without any wideout threats. That needs to be the Chargers' No. 1 priority in the offseason, whether in free agency or the draft.

Chargers need to add receivers in 2025 offseason

Palmer, the lone veteran of the group entering the season, accounted for 584 receiving yards in his fourth season. His numbers were essentially identical to his 2023 production but not enough of an improvement that the team desired out of him in an increased role.

Johnston had a much more noticeable improvement from a disastrous rookie outing. His 711 receiving yards significantly improved from the 431 he posted in 2023, but consistency continues to evade him. Johnston notched just two 100-yard games on the year while ending 12 of his other 13 games with fewer than 50 receiving yards.

The book may still be out on Johnston after just two years, but reality seems to be settling in. Despite the valuable draft capital Los Angeles spent on Johnston, both he and Palmer are better suited as a No. 3 option than the No. 2 wideout the Chargers need.

The Chargers have many issues to address in the 2025 offseason beyond their receivers. J.K. Dobbins is set to hit free agency after signing a one-year deal, and injuries shot Los Angeles' secondary down at the end of the season. However, Jesse Minter's defense was still one of the best units in 2024, and Dobbins appears likely to re-sign.

Even as a run-heavy team, Los Angeles had nothing to offer in the passing game beyond McConkey. Palmer's rookie contract is set to expire and could very well leave the team in free agency, but Johnston will return in 2025. Whether the Chargers bring Palmer back, Joe Hortiz must address his team's dire need for supplementary receivers.