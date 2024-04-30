The Indiana Fever's newest sensation, No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Caitlin Clark, has brought a new energy to Indianapolis, a city historically known for its basketball fervor but now buzzing with a newfound sense of excitement. The addition of Clark with last year’s No. 1 pick Erica Wheeler, as well as local sports stars such as Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, is sparking a newfound interest in the city's sports scene.
Erica Wheeler, a seasoned guard for the Fever and a Rutgers alum, expressed her excitement about the growing attention and anticipated increase in attendance at their games.
“I’m excited, I haven't played in front of a crowd like this since I was in college,” said Wheeler, a Rutgers alum, via Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star “When we played against UConn, that was when Maya Moore was playing … that was probably the biggest game, as far as the crowd, for me, so to be able to go out here every night in the summer to have a sold out crowd is gonna be super special.”
The Fever, which once were near the bottom of the league in attendance with averages around 4,067 fans per game in 2023, have seen a remarkable turnaround. With Clark's arrival as the No. 1 pick in the draft, the team has drawn new fans from all walks of life, including loyal Iowa supporters and general women's basketball enthusiasts. This surge in popularity has led to the opening of additional sections in Gainbridge Fieldhouse that were previously closed off for the Fever’s games this season.
“Yesterday, I was on Twitter, and someone said that Indiana is the new Hollywood,” Wheeler said. “I thought it was pretty cool that people felt like that about Indiana, because when you think about Indiana, you think it’s boring, there’s nothing to do. But now everybody wants to be in Indiana.”
Caitlin Clark's star power
The impact of Clark’s star power was palpable during the Pacers' April 26 playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, where she received standing ovations for during the pregame and during a mid-game segment. Aliyah Boston, center for the Fever, noted the palpable energy around Clark.
“Everyone sees it, the energy, the eyes, everyone’s cheering for her,” Boston said. “I mean, she signed an ultrasound, did you guys see that on social media? An ultrasound? Congrats to the lady, but dang.”
The cultural shift is also visible in local events such as the world premiere of ESPN+'s original series “Full Court Press,” which will feature Clark among others, at the Heartland Film Festival at Newfields. With Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions behind the series, even the red carpet is making its way to Indianapolis.
The Fever's transformation from playing in lesser-known venues like the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, colloquially known as a barn, to selling out major arenas is a testament to how much has changed. NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, recounted the early days: “We used to play in a barn with, like, six fans,” she said. “Now we’re gonna be playing sold-out arenas, people are moving arenas to watch us play. It’s just going to be huge for us this year.”