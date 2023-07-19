The Indiana Fever visits the Washington Mystics for a WNBA clash! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Fever-Mystics prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Indiana (5-15) hopes to break their eight-game losing streak as they take another road battle after the All-Star game. The Fever almost caused an upset against the New York Liberty, but the Liberty edged them out with a 15-7 score in overtime.

Washington (11-8) has been one of the best teams in the league but finds itself in a pickle. With a win earned before the All-Star Week, Washington hopes to extend their winning streak at home.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Mystics Odds

Indiana Fever: +2.5 (-106)

Washington Mystics: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fever vs. Mystics

TV: NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports

Stream: WNBA League Pass,

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

The Indiana Fever are hoping to get the much-needed reset they need after the All-Star Week. They have lost eight consecutive games and nine out of their last ten. They are currently three wins behind the last playoff spot and have a slightly better record than the Seattle Storm.

The visitors currently hold a 5-15 record overall and are coming off another loss in their most recent game. They had a competitive match against the New York Liberty, managing to force a tie in regular after the Liberty had a 20-point lead against them at one point. They ultimately lost in overtime, with a score of 95-87. Aliyah Boston had a solid performance, scoring 23 points and tallying nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Four other Fever players also scored in double-digits. However, Amanda Zahui, Kristy Wallace, Maya Caldwell, and Victaria Saxton were scoreless in the match despite getting minutes.

The Fever's offense is averaging 82.2 points per game, while their defense allows an average of 86.0 points. Their offense is ranked 6th in the league, but their defense ranks 10th. Kelsey Mitchell has been the standout player for the Fever, averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range. Indiana hasn't been successful in stopping their opponents from scoring. Their opponents have found little resistance from the Fever throughout the WNBA season.

NaLyssa Smith contributes 15.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per match. Aliyah Boston has been putting numbers across all categories, averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Erica Wheeler, Kristy Wallace, and Lexie Hull are also serviceable for the team. The Fever should try to improve in other scoring departments, as they are averaging 32.1 percent from beyond the arc and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Lexie Hull and NaLyssa Smith are still out of the team. With their absence, coach Christie Sides should look on the likes of Emma Cannon, Victoria Vivians, and Grace Berger to increase their production.

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Mystics have established themselves as one of the stronger teams in the league this season, currently holding a record of 11 wins and eight losses. With a win percentage of 57.9%, they occupy the fifth position in the standings. However, in order to improve their standing, they must secure a victory in the upcoming match.

Washington is coming off a 93-86 win against the Seattle Storm in their previous game. At one point, the Mystics held a 25-point lead, but the Storm rallied to make it a seven-point game. The Mystics converted 27 of 43 two-pointers while getting 31 rebounds, 19 assists, and eight steals in the game. Brittney Sikes was the stand-out player in the game, getting a 26-point, five-rebound, and three-assist performance. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough produced 6 points while Tianna Hawkings put up 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

This will be the second regular-season meeting between these two teams. The Mystics emerged victorious in the prior game, which was played on this home court last July. Washington claimed a 96-88 win in the first matchup. Sykes and Ariel Atkins combined for 55 points and 15 rebounds in that match.

With the absence of Shakira Austin (hip), Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis), Elena Delle Donne (ankle), and Ariel Atkins (ankle), Washington will have to rely on other players to step up and contribute on offense. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Meng Li, Myisha Hinees-Allen, and Queen Egbo are expected to have increased offensive productions.

Given the favorable matchup against Indiana's struggling defense, the Mystics are expected to have a productive day offensively. They should take advantage of this opportunity and secure another victory. Statistically, the Washington Mystics average 81.3 points on 43.1 percent shooting, while allowing 78.6 points on 41.9 percent shooting by their opponents. Defensively, they limit opponents to 32.9 percent shooting from deep.

Final Fever-Mystics Prediction & Pick

Home court advantage certainly does have favors for the Mystics. With the first game after the All-Star Week to be held in front of the fans, Washington should be able to pick apart a struggling Indiana team.

Final Fever-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Washington Mystics -2.5 (-114), Over 158.5 (-110)