These five guys will make for must-see TV in the top bowl games.

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. Now that the college football season is winding down, NFL and college football fans alike are being treated to some of the best games of the season with the highest stakes.

Potential high draft pick JJ McCarthy revealed his injury status ahead of Monday's Rose Bowl game. Alabama football star and likely first round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry's message to doubters after the team's early season loss to Texas was revisited.

On Saturday, December 30, two New Year's Six Bowl games were completed, with Ole Miss beating Penn State 38-25 and Missouri beating Ohio State 14-3. Both of those games featured teams that were not in playoff contention, leading to several opt-outs among top players.

The final four NY6 bowl games, all College Football Playoff games, should provide a more accurate barometer as to which players are most ready for NFL stardom.

With that in mind, here are five players to watch:

5. Rome Odunze, Washington-

Odunze, a top flight receiver for the Pac-12 champions, will need a productive performance for Washington to keep pace with the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

The purple menace accumulated 81 catches for over 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. A big game against the ‘Horns could help secure a first round position for Odunze.

4. LC Latham, Alabama-

The 6-foot-6, 360 pound Oak Creek, Wisconsin native Latham is projected to go in the top ten of the 2024 NFL Draft and could improve his stock in the College Football Playoff starting with Michigan.

Latham is a punishing blocker who could improve his stock by steamrolling over the Michigan football defensive line on January 1.

3. JJ McCarthy, Michigan-

The Wolverines QB hasn't been listed on first round 2024 NFL Draft projections for most of the season. He has a chance to vault up draft boards with a great performance against Alabama.

Recently, McCarthy was compared to NFL star Kirk Cousins by an ESPN draft analyst, only more athletic. If McCarthy can continue to take care of the football and make big plays (the former of which he didn't do in last year's Playoff game), he could find himself listed as a first rounder by the time next week rolls around.

Keep an eye on McCarthy against a stout Alabama defense led by expected first round defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.

2. Kool-Aid McKinstry-

McKinstry has been listed as a likely first round pick for quite some time now. The Alabama native (original first name Ga'Quincy) has a tall task ahead of him trying to cover Michigan star receiver Roman Wilson, who lit up TCU last season in the Playoff, and emerging tight end talent Colston Loveland, who has the skills, size and ability to be an NFL first rounder.

McKinstry's draft stock could soar or plummet based on the outcome of this game. If he plays up to his potential and helps to eliminate the big play, he could be the highest defensive back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A viral photo of the Texas quarterback at an empty media table a ways away from freshman sensation Arch Manning's table swarmed with spectators has shown the supposed difference in popularity between the two Longhorns QBs.

Ewers, an Ohio State transfer, has thrown for over 3,100 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, numbers comparable and in some cases better than the more celebrated McCarthy and Jalen Milroe's numbers.

If Ewers can outduel his Heisman Trophy finalist opponent on January 1, he could find himself skyrocketing up draft boards in the very near future.