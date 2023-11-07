Jeremy Allen White recently detailed his experience when meeting for a superhero movie, and things didn't go how one would expect.

Jeremy Allen White recently revealed his candid perspective on a meeting with Marvel executives, showcasing his unwavering commitment to independent projects, according to Variety. The “Shameless” and “The Bear” actor, set to star in A24's “The Iron Claw,” a WWE biopic drama, disclosed to GQ UK the details of his encounter with Marvel, which didn't go as planned.

White acknowledged that he met with Marvel representatives for an undisclosed role, but his attitude during the meeting may have led to an unfavorable outcome. “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” he admitted. Recounting the interaction, White shared that he challenged the executives with questions like, “‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,'” which didn't quite resonate positively with them. “They were like, ‘F**k you,'” White recalled, to which he responded with a resolute “Right on.”

Expressing his observations on the prevailing trend in the industry, White acknowledged the common trajectory of actors entering the superhero movie universe and shared a conversation with fellow actor Riz Ahmed, who humorously probed him about joining Marvel. White expressed his bewilderment about the prominence of superhero films in the current entertainment landscape and the appeal they hold for many accomplished actors.

Despite the Marvel encounter, White remains committed to pursuing his passion for leading dramatic projects. His upcoming role in A24's “The Iron Claw” reflects his dedication to compelling storytelling, as he transforms into Kerry Von Erich, a member of the renowned Von Erich family wrestling dynasty. White's portrayal of the real-life wrestler required a significant physical transformation, exemplifying his commitment to bringing authenticity and depth to his performances.