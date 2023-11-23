Ahead of their rivalry game against Florida football, it’s time to release our Florida State football Week 13 predictions.

The now No. 5 Florida State football team will be playing Florida this weekend in the annual rivalry game. But a game that probably most didn't think much of a week ago has changed due to some overwhelming circumstances that both teams now face in the last game of the regular season.

Both the Seminoles and the Gators are coming into this weekend's game absent their starting quarterbacks due to injuries. Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome leg injury against North Alabama, while Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz suffered a fractured collarbone in the Gators' loss to Missouri last weekend, per ESPN.

These circumstances have now made this game one that could potentially be a lot closer now, leaving tons of question marks. The injury to Florida State's Travis was significant enough that it was one of the reasons why the College Football Playoff committee knocked the Seminoles out of the top-4. Could it be significant enough to cost them even more with still a chance to make it to the playoff? Or will the Gators get their sixth win and earn a bowl game? Let's get into some Florida State football bold predictions versus Florida.

Tate Rodemaker wins the battle of backup QB's against Max Brown

With Jordan Travis done for the season, it's up to Tate Rodemaker to fill the quarterback void for the Seminoles football team. He's played four years behind Travis, throwing seven touchdowns to five interceptions. Meanwhile, the true freshman quarterback for the Gators, Max Brown, has just 12 pass attempts to his name.

This will obviously be the matchup to watch on Saturday, but the better, more experienced quarterback will have the edge, which is Rodemaker. It was against North Alabama, but Rodemaker was able to throw two touchdown passes in last week's game after Travis went down. He'll throw at least one against Florida and somewhere close to 200 yards.

Florida State relies on the run game, rushes for over 200 yards

If the quarterback play is the issue and Mike Norvell has to play conservative with Rodemaker, then he needs to look no further than how Florida has handled the run all year. The Gators' defense is allowing 161.5 yards rushing a game, which is 87th best in the country. The Seminoles are 62nd in the country rushing nearly for 162.3 yards per game.

Florida State football hasn't been all that great running the ball this season, but as the season has progressed, they've made certain strides in that area. With Florida being vulnerable in this area as a defense, look for Florida State to take advantage and have one of their best games rushing the ball this season.

Florida football takes a lead into the fourth quarter

Look for the Gators to find ways to score in this game, whether that's off Seminoles' turnovers or even Max Brown making plays with his legs. The Gators take a lead into the start of the fourth quarter.

Florida State football beats Florida on a late field goal

This is going to be a tough game to truly call, but both teams have something at stake in this game. Granted, Florida State has way more to play for in the College Football Playoff than Florida does in making a lower-tier bowl game. Nonetheless, Napier and the Gators need this win, and the fact that it's a rivalry game adds to the intensity of it, meaning that Florida could be playing some inspired football. But Florida State will find a way in the end to drive down the field, hitting a late field goal to walk out of The Swamp with a victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.