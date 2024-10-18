ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Super Fights: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira continues on the main card with the main event matchup in the heavyweight division between promotional newcomer and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou taking on PFL Heavyweight Champion Renan Fereira. Ngannou finally makes his PFL debut since his UFC departure after having two boxing matches not having fought in MMA since January 2022 meanwhile, Ferreira is coming off a 21-second knockout of former Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader back in February. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Ngannou-Ferreira prediction and pick.

Francis Ngannou (17-3) will finally be making his long-awaited PFL debut after having two boxing matches against Tyson Fury who he lost to by decision and Anthony Joshua who knocked him out. Now, Ngannou gets to stand in there against the best heavyweight the PFL has to offer when he makes his PFL debut this weekend against Renan Ferreira.

Renan Ferreira (13-4) finally won his first PFL Championship last season when he knocked out Denis Goltsov. He then did one better by brutally knocking out former Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader. Now, Ferreira will be looking to get the biggest knockout on his resume when he welcomes Francis Ngannou to the PFL SmartCage this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the PFL Super Fights Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Francis Ngannou-Renan Ferreira Odds

Francis Ngannou: -245

Renan Ferreira: +200

Over 1.5 Rounds: +165

Under 1.5 Rounds: -215

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Why Francis Ngannou Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ciryl Gane – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 16 (11 KO/TKO /5 SUB)

Francis Ngannou is poised to make a triumphant return to MMA against Renan Ferreira at PFL Super Fights this weekend, showcasing his unparalleled power and improved skillset. The former UFC heavyweight champion brings a formidable 17-3 record and a reputation as one of the most feared strikers in the sport. Ngannou's time away from MMA, focusing on boxing, has likely sharpened his striking technique and footwork, making him an even more dangerous opponent. His experience at the highest level of competition, including victories over elite heavyweights like Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane, gives him a significant edge in big-fight experience.

While Ferreira is a formidable opponent with a 13-3 record and impressive knockout power of his own, Ngannou's combination of experience, power, and improved technique will likely prove too much for the PFL heavyweight champion. Ngannou's ability to end fights with a single strike, coupled with his underrated grappling skills, makes him a threat in all areas of the fight. Additionally, Ngannou's motivation to prove he's still the best heavyweight in MMA after his boxing detour will drive him to deliver a statement performance. Expect Ngannou to utilize his improved footwork to control the distance, eventually finding an opening to land one of his devastating power shots and secure a knockout victory, potentially in the early rounds.

Why Renan Ferreira Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ryan Bader – KO/TKO

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 (11 KO/TKO /1 SUB)

Renan Ferreira is looking to shock the world and defeat Francis Ngannou at PFL Super Fights this weekend, showcasing his impressive physical attributes and recent momentum. Standing at 6'8″ with an 83-inch reach, Ferreira holds a significant size advantage over Ngannou, which he can use to control distance and land strikes from the outside. The Brazilian's recent form is undeniable, with four consecutive knockout victories, all within the first six minutes of action. This demonstrates Ferreira's ability to finish fights quickly and decisively, a crucial factor against a dangerous opponent like Ngannou.

While Ngannou's power is legendary, his two-year absence from MMA and recent knockout loss in boxing raise questions about his chin and overall readiness. Ferreira's speed and counter-striking ability, which he used to devastating effect against Ryan Bader, could prove problematic for Ngannou, especially if the former UFC champion shows any ring rust. Additionally, Ferreira's improved grappling skills, honed at American Top Team, may neutralize Ngannou's wrestling advantage2. With Ngannou potentially hesitant after his boxing knockout, Ferreira can capitalize on any openings to land his own fight-ending blows. The combination of Ferreira's physical advantages, recent success, and Ngannou's potential vulnerabilities make this a prime opportunity for “Problema” to cement his status as the world's top heavyweight.

Final Francis Ngannou-Renan Ferreira Prediction & Pick

In this heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira, expect an explosive encounter that's unlikely to go the distance. Ngannou's devastating power and improved boxing technique will be pitted against Ferreira's size advantage and recent momentum. The opening rounds will be tense, with both fighters respecting each other's knockout power. However, Ngannou's experience in high-pressure fights and his ability to close distance explosively will likely prove decisive. While Ferreira poses a serious threat, Ngannou's power and improved overall game should prevail. Francis Ngannou lands the KO in the second round getting the big win everyone has been waiting for since his departure from the UFC.

Final Francis Ngannou-Renan Ferreira Prediction & Pick: Francis Ngannou (-245), Under 1.5 Rounds (-215)