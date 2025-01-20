Ohio State will take on Notre Dame in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff national championship game. This will be the first title game with the postseason tournament featuring 12 teams. Ticket prices are incredibly high for the game that will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 20. On the same day as the championship game, it was announced that the venue for a future title game is being moved. The 2029 national championship was supposed to be played in Dallas, Texas, but now it is being moved to Tampa, Florida. With the change, we wanted to look at all of the future host locations for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Where is the 2024-25 national championship game?

The 2024-25 national championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame battle will be the second time the stadium serves as host for the title game. Alabama bested Georgia in one of the best championship games ever by a score of 26-23 in overtime back during the 2017 season at the stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's capacity is listed at 71,000, although it can expand to 75,000 for football games. However, 77,430 fans were in attendance back in 2017 to see the Alabama vs. Georgia game and as many as 79,330 fans made it to the 2022 Peach Bowl. The stadium is still the third newest NFL stadium, and it even has a retractable roof.

Ohio State will go into the title game as the seventh seed, while Notre Dame is the eighth seed. That means neither of the teams would have made the postseason in any previous iterations of the College Football Playoff. Both teams are hot right now, though. The Buckeyes have beaten Tennessee, number one-seeded Oregon, and Texas en route to the title game. The former two victories saw Ohio State score at least 40 points, while the most recent win saw them double up Texas by the score of 28-14.

Notre Dame's College Football Playoff wins came against Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State. Notre Dame has used a dominant defense to win their games, while Ohio State has been more reliant on offense. The Fighting Irish have 11 championship title claims in comparison to the Buckeyes' eight.

Future national championship game locations

Hosting the College Football Playoff national championship game is, of course, one of the best bids a host stadium can earn. After the stop in Atlanta this year, the title game will take place in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium next year. That game will take place on Jan. 19, 2026, and it will join Mercedes-Benz Stadium as only the second stadium to host two College Football Playoff national championship games. The championship victor was first decided at the stadium back during the 2020 season when Alabama beat Ohio State by a score of 52-24.

The Buckeyes are back in the championship game this year, and they will be looking to avenge that loss, which was the second (tied) worst loss in College Football Playoff championship history.

The 2026-27 national championship game, taking place on Jan. 18, 2027, will be at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (Las Vegas), Nevada. After that, the 2027-28 venue will be Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the game will go back to Miami for 2028-29. Finally, as mentioned earlier, the 2029 location is being moved from Dallas, Texas, to Tampa, Florida. The venue will be Raymond James Stadium.

All of the planned future venues have hosted a championship game at least once before during the College Football Playoff era, although the Caesars Superdome was known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at the time they hosted the 2019 season's national championship game between LSU and Clemson (which LSU won after one of the greatest Heisman Trophy-winning seasons ever by Joe Burrow).