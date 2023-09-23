In the world of hip-hop, feuds, and rivalries often take center stage. One long-standing feud that's been making headlines for years is the clash between DJ Akademiks and Nicki Minaj. While their beef has simmered for some time, it reached new heights in 2019 when Nicki Minaj allegedly sent threatening direct messages to DJ Akademiks, including a threat that her husband, Kenneth Petty, would “break Akademiks' jaw,” HipHopDX reports.

DJ Akademiks Tears Nicki Minaj a new Asshole 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WSDanof48J — BIGMANSHANE1710 (@BIGMANSHANE1) September 23, 2023

Recently, VladTV shared a clip from a 2022 interview with DJ Akademiks, in which they discussed the threatening DMs Minaj had sent him. Vlad called Minaj “cowardly,” while Akademiks referred to her as a “gangsta bully.”

In his latest YouTube video, DJ Akademiks didn't hold back in criticizing Nicki Minaj's recent persona. He suggested that she's trying to compete with Cardi B, a Bronx native with ties to the Bloods gang. According to Akademiks, Minaj's recent behavior seems like an attempt to prove herself as equally streetwise.

While acknowledging Minaj's undeniable talent as a rapper, DJ Akademiks believes that her recent “clown behavior,” particularly concerning her husband Kenneth Petty, is tarnishing her legacy. He also questioned her reported age of 40, suggesting she might be closer to 45, and criticized her attitude as detrimental to her career.

Akademiks concluded by shedding light on the discrepancy between Minaj's public image and her private interactions. He claimed that Minaj doesn't respect others and views herself as a controlling figure. Ultimately, he labeled her as a “gangsta bully” and expressed satisfaction that her true character is being exposed.

The ongoing feud between DJ Akademiks and Nicki Minaj continues to generate buzz in the hip-hop world, leaving fans and industry insiders to wonder if there will ever be a resolution to their bitter rivalry.