Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is now live with Fontaine, three new characters, and a whole lot more!

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Update Details

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is live now. A total of 600 Primogems will be delivered via the in-game mail for eligible Adventurers as compensation for the server downtime.

Eligibility:

Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2023/08/16 06:00

Compensation must be claimed before the end of Version 4.0.

New Area – Fontaine

“A story that has never been heard, a legend that has been forgotten, like a lost kingdom sunken beneath the waves, yearning for a bard to sing its drowned songs. Following the direction of pure currents, crossing wilderness, the depths of the forests and vastness of the sea of sand, arriving at the origin of all the waters of the continent.

At the top of the waterfall, in the depths of the capital atop the terrestrial sea, the curtain softly rises on the start of the adventure's next chapter.”

Three areas of Fontaine are now available: Court of Fontaine Region, Beryl Region, and Belleau Region.

After completing the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”, a Teleport Waypoint in the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru will be automatically unlocked. Teleporting to this Waypoint allows easy access to Fontaine.

New Mechanic – Fontaine's Blessing

A mysterious power that flows out from a statue to imbue you with the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater.

Your progress will remain unhindered so long as you are moving through the lakes of Fontaine.

Currently, some gadgets equipped by characters cannot be used underwater. There is also an issue whereby after characters enter the underwater areas, the icons of the gadgets will not be displayed, which further prevents Travelers from switching to other gadgets through Quickswap. If you need to switch between gadgets, you can do it in the Inventory for now, or Quickswap to the gadgets usable underwater before you dive. This issue will be fixed in future versions.

Fontaine Systems

Fountain of Lucine

You can throw the Hydro Sigils you obtain across Fontaine into the Fountain of Lucine outside the Opera Epiclese to raise its level and obtain valuable rewards.

Satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock the Fountain of Lucine: Reach the vicinity of the Fountain of Lucine Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur”



Fontaine Reputation System

Fontaine Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason” Complete the quest “Steambird Interview”

By interacting with certain NPCs in Fontaine, you will be able to accept requests to complete and increase your Reputation. As your Reputation Level increases, you will unlock various Reputation Rewards!

Fontaine Expeditions and Daily Commissions

Fontaine Daily Commissions Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason” Complete World Quest “Another Horizon of Adventure”



Adds the Fontaine Fishing Association, where Travelers can exchange for new items. In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in Fontaine.

New Character – “Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney

“Sometimes it distracts with a feint, others it pretends to slip up and reveal a flaw… When things get serious, sleight of hand dazzles more than the magic itself. Can you guess what it is?”

The first 5-star character out of Fontaine is Lyney. He is a Pyro Bow character with Pneuma-aligned damage. He is meant to be a DPS, with his kit revolving around the Grin-Malkin Hat and the Grin-Malkit Cat. Read more about Lyney's Skills, Abilities, Talents, and more here.

New Character – “Elegance in the Shadows” Lynette

“In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as ‘the greatest magician in all Teyvat', Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.”

Lyney's twin sister Lynette also joins the fray! Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword character who is meant to be an Anemo DPS. Her kit features Ousia-aligned damage. Read more about Lynette's Skills, Abilities, Talents, and more here.

Lynette can be claimed for free by players who reach Adventurer Rank 25.

New Character – “Yearning for Unseen Depths” Freminet

“Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh.”

— Lyney winked as he discussed with Lynette after a rehearsal.

The third sibling Freminet joins a little bit later, his debut being in the second half of Genshin Impact Version 4.0. Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore who plays around buffing his Normal Attacks with waves of frost that deal Cryo DMG. Read more about Freminet's Skills, Abilities, Talents, and more here.

New Character – Hydro Traveler

Interacting with a Statue of The Seven – Hydro will allow the Traveler to resonate with the Hydro element and use a new Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Read more about the Hydro Traveler Skills here.

New Domains

Domain of Forgery: Echoes of the Deep Tides

Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock): Reach Adventure Rank 16 or above Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act II “For a Tomorrow Without Tears”

Challenge the Domain to obtain Weapon Ascension Materials.

Domain of Mastery: Pale Forgotten Glory

Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock): Reach Adventure Rank 27 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act I “Of the Land Amidst Monoliths”

Challenge the Domain to obtain Character Talent Materials.

Domain of Blessing: Denouement of Sin

Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock): Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above Complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the “Marechaussee Hunter” and “Golden Troupe” sets.

New Weapons

There are a total of 12 new weapons, including Lyney's Signature Weapon, The First Great Magic.

There are 5 new weapons that you can Forge from billets. There are 5 more weapons added to the Battle Pass, raising the total choices to 10.

New Artifacts

Golden Troupe

2-Pc: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

4-Pc: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Marechaussee Hunter

2-Pc: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

4-Pc: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

New Archon Quests

Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur”

Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert”



Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”

Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur”



New Story Quest

Lyney's Story Quest – Felis Fuscus Chapter: Act I “The Forgotten Thief”

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”

New World Quests

New World Quests have been added all across Teyvat.

New Enemies

Icewind Suite

A gift from the Fontaine Research Institute, it is composed of two pieces, Dirge of Coppelia and Nemesis of Coppelius. At the climax of the performance, Coppelia will halt at the center of the dance floor and expose her spare clockwork component charged with ousia or pneuma, thereby drastically increasing the efficiency of her exertions. During this phase, extinguishing this energy by attacking with the opposing source will overload her, thus progressing the performance.

Located in the Court of Fontaine Region

Emperor of Fire and Iron

An Armored Crablord that has survived for countless eons and surpassed almost all other Fontemer Aberrants. The twin molten horns located high up on its body are Pyro-aligned organs that can unleash more vicious elemental attacks and grant it even stronger defensive capabilities. When the Armored Crablord unleashes certain attacks, its twin molten horns are closer to the ground. This provides for a great opportunity to use Elemental Reactions to remove the Pyro element within.

Located in the Belleau Region

More enemies across Fontaine have also been added.

Other Details

New Recipes can be acquired via NPCs, Event and World Quest Rewards, and Reputation Systems.

New Fontaine Reputation Reward Gadgets: Hydroculus Resonance Stone, Hydro Treasure Compass, Wind-Powered Wind Generator, and Crystalfly Trap.

Wind-Powered Wind Generator: Creates a temporary Wind Current in flight.

Crystalfly Trap: Consume a certain amount of Forging Ore to deploy. It will automatically capture Crystalflies when deployed in the open world. You can collect Crystal Core from it 7 days after deployment.

Adds some of the Harvestable seeds from Fontaine to the Seed Dispensary.

Inventory – Destroy Interface: 4-Star Artifacts can now be auto-added.

Increases Inventory limit for Artifacts from 1,500 to 1,800.

Adds Fontaine-related text into Midlander Billet origin descriptions.

Another 8 sets of Artifacts are available to exchange in the Mystic Offering system: Artifact Strongbox: Tenacity of the Millelith, Artifact Strongbox: Pale Flame, Artifact Strongbox: Shimenawa's Reminiscence, Artifact Strongbox: Emblem of Severed Fate, Artifact Strongbox: Husk of Opulent Dreams, Artifact Strongbox: Ocean-Hued Clam, Artifact Strongbox: Vermillion Hereafter, and Artifact Strongbox: Echoes of an Offering.

New Animals: Snow-Winged Goose, Darkwing Goose, Flatcrest Fulmar, Violetgold Angler Gull, Slate Umbrellafinch, Burgundy Umbrellafinch, Magenta Fantail Pigeon, Viridian Fantail Pigeon, Redcrown Finch, Bluecrown Finch, Chestnut Hunting Hound, Glittergray Hunting Hound, Amber Hunting Hound, Hydro Crystalfly, Leisurely Otter, Lady Poodle, Guard Poodle, and Gentleman Poodle.

New Fish: Streaming Axe Marlin, Rippling Heartfeather Bass, Blazing Heartfeather Bass, Maintenance Mek: Initial Configuration, Maintenance Mek: Water Body Cleaner, Maintenance Mek: Situation Controller, Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection.

The Maintenance Mek can be converted to specific kinds of Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials at the Crafting Bench.

Adds Set 25 of “Paimon's Paintings” chat emojis.

New Function: Multi-Layered Map in the map interface.

New functions in the Party Setup Screen:

(1) Characters' entrance and idle animations

(2) In Settings > Other, you may decide whether “the background of the Party Setup Screen will change based on your current region.” If this option is enabled, the Party Setup Screen will change based on your current region.

Gyroscope is now supported on the platforms below:

PC：DualSense™ Wireless Controller, DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller

PS4™：DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller

PS5™：DualSense™ Wireless Controller, DualSense Edge™ Wireless Controller

Travelers can find the Gyroscope settings in Settings > Controls while using a Controller to play.

Adds Global Illumination on PlayStation® and will automatically be in effect after the Version update.

Adds Global Illumination on PC devices with a Discrete Graphics Card with a VRAM of 4 GB or more. Travelers may enable it via Settings > Graphics.

Optimizations

System

Adds the function to view artworks of “Enemies of Note” in Archive > Living Beings > Enemies and Monsters.

Adjusts the mission objectives of the different phases of the “Stellar Reunion” event and reduces the difficulty of missions. The total score obtainable during the event remains unchanged (this adjustment applies to Travelers who activate “Stellar Reunion” after the Version 4.0 update).

Optimizes selection logic in the Artifacts and Weapons interface: after selecting an Artifact or Weapon to view or enhance, when returning to the previous interface, the Artifact or Weapon you initially viewed or enhanced will automatically be selected.

Adjusts the number of Teleport Waypoints required to unlock the achievement “Descending Into the Depths of Desolation.” The original total number of Teleport Waypoints required to be unlocked is 16, and is now adjusted to 18 (if the achievement has been completed, the completion status of the achievement remains unchanged).

Genius Invokation TCG

Adjusts the reward rules and reward display for Genius Invokation TCG: Heated Battle Mode. For each of the first 3 games you complete, you can receive 1,000 Lucky Coins (a maximum of 3,000 Lucky Coins can be obtained ).

Audio

Optimizes certain interface sound effects in “Genius Invokation TCG” matches.

Optimizes the Korean and English voice lines for some quests.

Optimizes the character sprinting sound effects.

Optimizes certain interface sound effects when using the controller.

Other

Optimizes the display accuracy of the Wind Glider on mobile devices.

Bug Fixes

Bug fixes can be found on the official HoYolab post for the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Update Details.