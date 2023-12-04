Disgraced congressman George Santos has found a new gig -- joining the Cameo celebrity video sharing site to make some quick cash.

In the gift that keeps on giving to the gods of late-night comedy, George Santos has made another on-point career move for which the punchlines basically write themselves. Santos, fresh off of being impeached as a Republican congressman from the U.S. House of Representatives for his numerous public lies and alleged financial crimes, has joined Cameo, the infamous video-sharing website.

Associated with less-than-A-list celebrities who will make you a personalized video in exchange for a payment, Santos is confirmed to be a member of the site and is charging $200 per request. Santos seems to have very little shame regarding the revelation — after the story first broke on Wired, he later posted a link to his Cameo profile on his X/Twitter account.

He could have easily spun this into a lie about making a “cameo” in the next MCU movie or something, so kudos to George Santos for telling the truth about this particular job.

I guess the guy needs money with trial expenses to pay and his congressional salary and campaign funds no longer an option. This can at least be a stop-gap measure until Dancing With The Stars comes calling (which feels like an inevitability).

On his profile, Santos describes himself humbly as a “former congressional ‘Icon’ 💅,” while his bio also identifies him as “the Expelled member of Congress from New York City.” Santos was actually on Cameo even before getting expelled from Congress last week, but his price just recently went up. As late as last week, he was charging $75 per Cameo video, and now that price is up to $200 each. Yay Capitalism!

With the holiday season coming up, now is the perfect time to consider getting a Cameo from George Santos for the compulsive liar and money launderer in your life!