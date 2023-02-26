Stetson Bennett figures to be one of the most intriguing players to follow ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. On the one hand, he has unquestioned success as a quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in college. On the other hand, he’s not widely viewed as a top-tier quarterback prospect in the same vein as the likes of Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide, CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats.

For NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, “Stetson Bennett is a tricky one,” per Connor Riley of DawgNation Staff. “Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters on Friday. “Gosh, the guy has won two National Championships. He’s shown the ability to make a lot of different throws. He is just to me streaky as a thrower. He has some bad misses where you’ll see — you’ll see worm burners on low flat routes and swing routes. Like, what was that? Then you’ll see him squeeze the ball in tight windows later on in that same game. He is just a little bit streaky, a little inconsistent there.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps adding to the mystery of how far along in the draft will Stetson Bennett get called is a recent controversy off the field. Bennett grabbed headlines last January for both right and wrong reasons, as weeks after leading Georgia Football to a victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, he was arrested in Dallas on misdemeanor public intoxication.

In four years in Athens, Stetson Bennett passed for 8,429 passing yards and 66 touchdowns with 21 interceptions on 65.0 percent completion rate.