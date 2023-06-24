The Georgia State Panthers are looking for more success in 2023 after a poor showing last season. It's time to share our college football odds series and make a Georgia State over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

Georgia State went 4-8, including a 3-5 mark in the Sun Belt, in 2022. Now, they hope for better results and wish to get off to a better start than they did last season. The Panthers started 2022 with four straight losses. Then, they defeated Army 31-14 and Georgia Southern 41-33. But then they fell 42-17 at Appalachian State. However, they bounced back for a 31-17 win over Old Dominion and a 42-14 victory over Southern Miss. But the Panthers fell on their faces to end the season, losing three in a row to end the season. Significantly, they were 4-5 before the slide happened. The Panthers were 0-5 in one-score games.

The Panthers gave away a lot of winnable games. However, they do not have to play Arkansas State, Texas State, or ULM this coming season. But they will have to face LSU. Additionally, one of their first games will be against Coastal Carolina in a big road tilt that could serve as an indicator of how the rest of the season goes.

Georgia State is hoping to harken back to the success of 2021, where they went 8-5. Now, they must put it all together in this coming year.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 5.5 wins: +138

Under 5.5 wins: -170

Why Georgia State Can Win 5.5 Games

There are several good things that Georgia State has coming for them. Therefore, there is hope they can rebound from a bad season and propel themselves back to a winning record. It all starts with the offense.

Quarterback Darren Grainger has the potential to make some noise. Significantly, he threw for 2,443 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. But Grainger also had a 58.6 percent completion percentage. Thus, he must improve his accuracy, to get the ball into the hands of the receivers.

Running back Marcus Carroll can make some noise in 2023. Ultimately, he rushed for 622 yards and six scores in 2022. Carroll has great potential to explode in the running game with a chance to go over 1,000 yards. Now, he hopes to ascend even higher.

Carroll will run behind three great blockers. Likewise, some of their big men on the line include Travis Glover, Colin Henrich, and Tyden Farris. Glover is the lone man who played last season, while Henrich and Farris transfer over from South Carolina and Central Michigan, respectively.

The defense has some talent that can create some havoc. First, there is linebacker Kevin Swint. He has 21 tackles over three seasons and is ready to take the next step. Then, linebacker Jordan Veneziale will bring the pressure on anyone that tries to run the ball.

Georgia State will win six games if their offense can become a scoring machine. Furthermore, they also must win the close games they failed to win last season. The Panthers went 4-8 last season and would have covered this year's spread had they won two of them.

Why Georgia State Can Not Win 5.5 Games

Why was this team so bad? The defense is your answer. Unfortunately, they blew multiple leads and could not close out any games. The Panthers brought in a new defensive coordinator to try and fix this mess. Now, Chad Staggs will attempt to improve this hot mess.

The Panthers also lost safeties Antavious Lane and Quavian White. Additionally, they lost defensive tackle Thomas Gore. The defensive line needs improvement from players like Henry Bryan, Anthony Blume, and Ricardo Williams.

The secondary also played poorly in 2022. Sadly, they allowed too many quarterbacks to throw the ball downfield repeatedly. The Panthers were 4-2 when the opposing quarterback completed less than 60 percent of their passes. Conversely, they were 0-6 when teams completed over 62 percent of their pass attempts. The secondary must show signs of improvement.

Georgia State will not win six games because their defense is still awful. Therefore, there will be more of the same as they continue to fail to hold leads.

Final Georgia State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are not a great team. However, they should have been better than their record last season. There are still numerous questions about the defense and its capability to defend. Therefore, expect more of the same, with the Panthers barely reaching five wins.

Final Georgia State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 wins: -170