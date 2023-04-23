Sneakerheads may have had trouble focusing on the Davis vs. Garcia fight when realizing that Gervonta Davis was wearing a boxing boot version of one of the most hyped Nike SB models to date. Davis donned a green and purple suede boxing shoe, modeled after the Nike SB Dunk High “Skunk” colorway released on 4/20 in 2010.

The original shoe is an ode to stoners everywhere, featuring several shades of green fuzzy suede and a purple swoosh for obvious reasons. The original shoe has become a staple piece for Nike SB (skateboarding) collectors and resells in the range of $2,000+. Davis rocked a clean iteration of the “Skunk” and matched them to his green and purple shorts during the exciting bout.

Gervonta Davis TKO’d Ryan Garcia wearing “Skunk” Nike SB Dunk-inspired boxing boots 🩻🥊💥 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/77BxmUgbCe — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boxing was “saved” last night as Gervonta Davis defeated Ryan Garcia in a showstopping bout between undefeated fighters that’s been two years in the making. It was the perfect time for 28-0 “Tank” Davis and 23-0 “King” Garcia to finally meet in the ring for one of the most hyped boxing matchups in recent memory. With the emergence of the UFC as the leader in combat sports, this fight was pivotal in drawing eyeballs to the sport of Boxing and once again bringing it to the forefront of the combat sports world.

Fans have been calling for this super fight and last night, someone’s perfect record had to go. The two exchanged blows for the better part of six rounds. Garcia came out very hot in the first two rounds and was the aggressor, keeping Davis on his back foot. Davis dropped Garcia in the second round with a big left hand and carried the momentum into the middle rounds. Garcia stormed back with a strong Round 5 showing, but was visibly slowing down as he couldn’t find success with his devastating left hook.

In the seventh round, the two fighters swung for the fences trying to land damaging shots. Halfway through the round, the two met in the center and exchanged big blows. In close, Garcia threw a lightning left hook that Davis ducked under. Davis then executed a perfect left-uppercut to Garcia’s liver, causing Garcia to take a knee after the delayed reaction. From there, Garcia couldn’t stand up under his own power and remained grounded for the referee’s count. The match was determined a TKO victory for Gervonta Davis in the seventh round.