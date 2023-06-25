Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with Nike for the newest iteration of his signature Nike Zoom Freak 5 sneaker. The brand new colorway, dubbed ‘Keep It a Buck' pays homage to Giannis' ties to Milwaukee and his genuine honesty both a player and person. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

An initial leak was circulated about two months ago with a similar version of the final sneaker, to which the design got savagely roasted by sneaker fans on Twitter. With the final design official, fans will get to speak their true mind on the finished product. Check out SneakersNews for official images.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Keep It A Buck" ($140) DETAILS + Official Images: https://t.co/ncsJdJYwdL pic.twitter.com/deQ417iaeK — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 25, 2023

The shoe features an obvious red/green colorway for the Milwaukee Bucks. The forest green uppers are made from leather and feature perforated stitching designs throughout. The bottom-half of the uppers are gym red and feature a luxurious textile pattern. The midsole of the shoe is cream with white speckling. The outsole features a camo-like design with the red, cream, and dark blue, finished with a red swoosh on the inside of the sneakers.

The defining detail on these is the oversized Nike swoosh gleaming in metallic gold. The top-half of the swoosh is made from thick leather, while the bottom half stretches over the midsole and has a Greek key pattern. The laces are cream and match the Nike Air logo on the back heel. Finally, dark blue hits are seen on the eyelets of the shoe. Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature logo can be seen on the tongue and insole, completed with his autograph on the inside of the tongue. All in all, the shoe is very clean and features a ton of small details personal to Antetokounmpo.

While these may not be the best shoes to rock in the streets, they will definitely look great when worn on the basketball court. There's no official release date thus far, but we can expect these to drop sometime in Fall 2023 given Nike has revealed official images. The shoes will retail for $140 and will be available on Nike.com and Nike retailers.

What do you think – will you be grabbing a pair?