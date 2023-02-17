Fresh off his win as Coach of the Year, New York Giants sideline boss Brian Daboll has tabbed his son, Christian Daboll, to be part of the team’s coaching staff, sources tell the Daily News.

Christian Daboll also already has a profile page up on the Giants’ website, so the move can be viewed officially.

Before coming over to help the Giants, Christian Daboll served over three years as a student-coach for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Brian Daboll’s first season with the Giants was a success. New York saw great improvement, particularly on offense, and finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 9-7-1 record while also clinching a spot in the playoffs. It’s the most number of wins and the first time the Giants went to the postseason since the 2016 campaign.

The Giants were only 18th in 2022 in scoring offense with 21.2 points per game, but that was a big leap for the team from its average of only 15.2 points per outing a season prior. Daniel Jones also looked effective under center, while Saquon Barkley appeared rejuvenated.

While Christian Daboll is expected to have a minimal role in the coaching staff, his position can be a stepping stone for a career in the NFL.

The Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round in the last playoffs before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.