The New York Giants have important questions to answer with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones being free agents, and it seems we have an idea of where the Giants and Barkley stand in contract talks, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Barkley, 26, has already made it clear he’s not intent on ‘resetting’ the running back market, ” Raanan said in an article for ESPN. “The belief is if the two sides meet at $14 million per year, a deal could get done, a source close to the negotiations told ESPN recently.”

Raanan also said the franchise tag for does not provide Barkley much leverage, as that is at $10.1 for running backs in 2023. Barkley could lose even more leverage if a deal with Daniel Jones gets done first, as the Giants will not have to worry about having to use the franchise tag on him. Barkley spoke about playing on the franchise tag at the end of the season.

“If you ask anyone, they would prefer a long-term deal and not get tagged,” Saquon Barkley said, via ESPN. “But, sadly, that is part of our business. That is something they can do.”

Teams can use the franchise tag on players from Feb. 21 to March 7, according to Raanan.

Other running backs to get big contracts recently are Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb.

Each of those running backs have deals worth more than $12 million a season. Christian McCaffrey’s deal is worth $16 million per season, which is something to keep in mind with Barkley’s comment about not resetting the market.

The value of the running back is a divisive issue among football fans, and many believe teams should not pay them big money. Some would point to how Ezekiel Elliott has aged. The Giants have to figure out whether a long-term deal with Barkley is possible by March 7, or they could be forced to use the franchise tag.