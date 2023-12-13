Kayvon Thibodeaux is earning respect this season

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is having a strong sophomore season, and is one of the bright spots for the team amid a season that has not gone to plan. Some have come out and demanded apologies from those who criticized him early on in his career, but Thibodeaux took to Twitter that it is not necessary, and that he is still getting better.

“Thanks for all the recognition but I'm not a victim and ‘prove people wrong' narratives are old,” Kayvon Thibodeaux said on Twitter. “I'm playing good football and constantly getting better. Let's stop hanging on to old head lines.”

Thibodeaux is up to 11.5 sacks on the year for the Giants, and has gotten progressively better throughout the season. He played a well-rounded game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. One of the prominent figures that came out and demanded Thibodeaux get his respect was ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux got A LOT of hate last year,” Robert Griffin III posted on Twitter. “He has 11.5 sacks this year, with more QP pressures, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and QB hits than last year in FEWER GAMES. Watch the tape and you'll see he is THAT DUDE. The apologies need to be as loud as the disrespect was.”

The Giants moved to 5-8 with the win over the Packers on Monday. Up next are the New Orleans Saints as the Giants try to make a miracle playoff run down the stretch in the 2023 season.