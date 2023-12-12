Tommy DeVito's college coach Bret Bielema is receiving praise as the quarterback has the Giants on a 3-game winning streak.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has become a sensation as he has led the team to a three-game winning streak, and his father's comments regarding Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, who coached DeVito at the program, are resurfacing.

“I feel that every single quarterback should spend one year, at least one, with Coach Bielema because that guy taught Tommy situational football and how to be a smart, efficient quarterback,” Tommy DeVito's father Tom said, via Michael Szwaja on Twitter. “Little things like, it's 3rd-and-8 and their 39-yard line. He's already letting the OC and Tommy know, ‘We're going to go for it on fourth down, so if you can get three or four yards here, it's OK.' Little stuff like that.”

As we watch Tommy DeVito perform in the national spotlight tonight, thought it was a good time to share this again. DeVito’s dad on Bret Bielema: #Illini #famILLy pic.twitter.com/1w84rhuwzO — Michael Szwaja (@ChiSportsTweetr) December 12, 2023

The comments from Tom DeVito regarding Bret Bielema went on to detail how the coach still has a relationship with the family, even though that is not owed to them.

Interestingly, Bielema previously worked for the Giants under Joe Judge. He left the team in December of 2020 when he took the Illinois football coaching job. At the Illinois football program, Bielema forged a relationship with Tommy DeVito and his family that still is there today. Bielema said the feelings are mutual regarding the DeVito family on Twitter.

Feeling is mutual with a great player and person #famILLy #ILL https://t.co/sdkyHy7EkT — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 12, 2023

After DeVito led the Giants to a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, the Giants have hope of making a miracle playoff run at 5-8. Up next are the New Orleans Saints on the road as the Giants try to win four in a row.