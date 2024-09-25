The New York Giants might have a stud in rookie wideout Malik Nabers. The Giants wide receiver made multiple highlight-reel grabs and scored two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, making NFL history. Cleveland struggled in the second half and couldn't close the gap that Nabers created. Nabers set up his first touchdown with a ridiculous sideline grab to put New York in the red zone in the second quarter in a 7-7 game. On second-and-8, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looked to Nabers on a go route down the left sideline with Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. in single-man coverage. Emerson had tight coverage on the play. It didn't matter. Nabers reached over Emerson from behind on a jump ball at the sideline and snatched away a would-be interception to secure a 28-yard catch and a first down inside the 15-yard line.

With the score, Nabers became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history at 21 years and 56 days old to secure two touchdown catches in a single game. He finished with 78 yards on eight receptions and 12 targets. But even after the stellar performance against the Browns, Nabers wasn't that impressed. Instead, what the Giants rookie wideout had to say might keep opposing defenses up at night.

Why the Giants and Malik Nabers are so scary on paper

“They were good catches, but I’ve made some way better catches than that,” Nabers said. “I always make some crazy catches in practice, so I'm excited to see how the practice can translate to the game.”

Despite the humility, Nabers' effort was good enough to contribute to the Giants' 21-15 win against the Browns. But Nabers seems to think he could have been better at coming up with those balls he didn’t catch.

“I just jumped,” Nabers said of the play on Emerson. “And I didn't want to try to fall backward, and hopefully, my body was going to keep traveling back, and I wouldn't be able to get my foot in.

“So, I caught it and just kept my body moving and turned my waist. Then my feet just followed my waist. After I turned around, I saw where I was, and I knew I had some extra room, so I just tried to get two feet down.”

Nabers currently leads all receivers in pass targets (36) and is one catch behind Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice (24) for the league lead in receptions. He also leads all wide receivers with at least 25 pass targets (12 total) in touchdowns with three and is second, again behind Rice (116.7), in target rating (114.5). Nabers is also currently the league leader in receptions of 20+ yards with six.

So what more does Nabers think he can do?

“Just focus on catching the ball, really,” he said. “That's really it.”